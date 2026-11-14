An expert guide to Barbados: How to visit the vibrant Caribbean island

Barbados has always been an alluring destination for British holidaymakers craving consistent Caribbean sunshine, stunning beaches and friendly locals. But now the country is coming into its own as a destination that supplies much more than sun, sea and sand.

Barbados has beaches for every occasion – but also supplies much more than sun, sea and sand - Westend61. But now the country is coming into its own as a destination that supplies much more than sun, sea and sand.

, the country’s 60th anniversary of independence. A British colony from the 1600s until 1966, its status changed again in 2021, when Barbados became a parliamentary republic. And to mark the combination of these milestones, Barbadians at home and abroad have been urged to unite under the banner of island pride. With Independence Day festivities rippling across the island – and bringing a renewed interest in the nation’s history and culture – now is an ideal time to visit.

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More than 215,000 British travellers made the trip last year. I traded life in London for a base in Barbados more than 10 years ago, so I can personally vouch for the country’s enduring appeal. From unmissable sights to my favourite beach bars, here is how I would spend a holiday on the island. , blends colonial history with a vibrant modern culture.

There’s also artsy Speightstown, home to the Gallery of Caribbean Art, and Holetown, where the first British ship landed in 1627. And the small fishing village of Oistins, famous for its Friday night fish fry, is an ideal location to grab lunch and people-watch.

Bridgetown, the charming capital city, blends colonial history with a vibrant modern culture - Shutterstock/Wangkun Jia To find Barbados beyond the clichés, go to the rolling hills of St Andrew and the southern rural parishes of St John and St Philip. An even slower pace of life awaits in the northern parish of St Lucy, where men stand on the cliff edge to fish and humpback whales can sometimes be spotted during the winter.

It is easy to traverse the island by car – driving south to north takes about three hours – to investigate the less developed locations that are a throwback to when donkey carts and walking were the main modes of transportation. Barbados’s beautiful beaches are an ideal place to laze away the day, but the island has so much more to explore, from wandering historic sites in Bridgetown to sailing around the island’s stunning coastline.

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History buffs should head to Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison, a Unesco World Heritage site, to see sites such as the Main Guard House and Clock Tower, as well as the, one of the oldest sugar plantations in the Caribbean for a tour of the house, gardens, factory and distillery, and a ride on the steam train. Music fans won’t want to miss Rihanna Drive, where the island’s multi-hyphenate billionaire – and newest national hero – grew up.

Tour St Nicholas Abbey, one of the oldest sugar plantations in the Caribbean - Getty/Corbis Documentary RF/Bo Zaunders, a visit to this museum will provide a fuller understanding of the people and events that have shaped the island’s past and present. More than 500,000 artefacts are on display, ranging from Barbadian flora and fauna to African artefacts from the diaspora, and colonial-era oil paintings to military regalia from the West India Regiment, as well as the British Army and Navy.

There is also an exhibition to honour the country’s Diamond Jubilee, which traces the history of the island from prehistoric times to the 1940s. Entry is £7.50 for adults and £4.50 for children. Barbados is blessed with diverse landscapes, from dramatic coastal cliffs to lush inland forests, though much of the island has also seen extensive development. Recently reopened to the public, theis one of Barbados’s few remaining untouched natural wonders.

Spanning more than 35 acres, the sanctuary is a picturesque oasis featuring the island’s largest inland lake and attracting hundreds of native and migratory birds; an all-day visitor pass costs £30 for adults and £6 for children. , features a memorable tram tour through a series of underground tunnels full of stalagmites and stalactites.

Above ground, the site also now includes an eco-adventure park with zip lines, rope bridges and swinging logs where children and adults can compete for bragging rights. Locals claim that rum shops outnumber churches in Barbados, so no trip to the island is complete without sampling the local tipple. Rum production in Barbados dates from 1703, and two major rum producers from this era are still operational on the island: Mount Gay and Foursquare.

Learn about the spirit once known as “kill-devil” on a guided tour. A– the oldest commercial rum distillery in the world – in St Lucy takes visitors through its dynamic history, and ends with a tasting of four of the distillery’s signature blends.

A visit to Mount Gay distillery completes a trip to an island where rum shops are said to outnumber churches - Alamy Stock Photo/Guy HarropTake to the water to explore sunken shipwrecks and swim with turtles on a lunchtime catamaran cruise, or book a sunset sailing and delight in one or two rum punches at sea. Choose your route based on your preferred coastline: the south and west coast of Barbados feature the island’s most popular white-sand beaches, while the coastline is rockier east and west.

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I recommend booking withYou won’t go hungry in Barbados, with options ranging from street food such as rotis and roasted breadfruit to five-star fine-dining crafted by top chefs. Fresh produce takes centre stage here, with many fruits, vegetables and fish sourced locally.maintains its peak position as one of Barbados’s best places to eat for a reason: nothing surpasses dining by the ocean while you indulge in grilled Atlantic salmon or oven-roasted barracuda.

Don’t leave without stopping to peruse the gallery showcasing works by Caribbean artists.takes diners back in time with its coral stone and mahogany decor and exquisite table service. I recommend the spiced carrot and coconut soup and flying-fish tacos. Dinner guests will appreciate live music on Tuesdays and Thursdays.in Speightstown every afternoon from Thursday to Sunday. The catch of the day varies between kingfish, amber fish, mahi mahi and even red snapper.

You can recognise this low-frills spot by its colourful rustic boat, which is surrounded by wooden tables and beach umbrellas.is perched on the island’s east coast overlooking the wild Atlantic Ocean. The terraced venue takes full advantage of its dramatic backdrop, and the relaxed ambience helps you soak it all in. Pick up lunch and enjoy your meal beachside, no reservations required.

The island’s nightlife scene is diverse, with beachside venues, sleek hotel bars and a growing cadre of mixologists crafting cocktails from indigenous ingredients such as sweet potato and plantain. To really get the feel of the culture, check out some more local establishments for good conversation, cheaper rum and maybe even a game of dominoes.is open from 11am-11pm, but has become the go-to spot for a sunset drink.

Highlights include DJs seven days a week, daily two-for-one specials on specific cocktails and an above-par food menu.in Holetown takes full advantage of its jaw-dropping location on the water’s edge. The atmosphere is sophisticated but relaxed, with both an air-conditioned lounge and open-air deck with views, and it’s ideal for a tipple before dinner..

The inside bar is a bit tight at the chic-but-compact premises in Bridgetown, so I prefer grabbing a seat outside.at Hotel Le Roy in St Lawrence Gap is the place for conversation and cocktails. There’s live music seven days a week from local talent, and the lively clientele is full of locals.is an all-inclusive staple on the glitzy Platinum Coast in St James .

On the west side of the island, family-ownedSandy Lane Hotel is an all-inclusive favourite on St James’s Platinum Coast - Sandy Lane HotelBarbados basks in constant sunshine with temperatures between 24C and 38C. I recommend visiting in May; the busy tourist season from December to April is over, but there is less frequent rain than later in the year. The official hurricane season is June to November, so rainfall during these months is generally higher, but airfares and accommodation will be cheaper ....or check out the cultural extravaganza that is the Crop Over Festival - isitsharpfrom June to August – a cultural extravaganza rooted in the island’s history of enslavement.

The non-stop revelry peaks on the first Monday in August with a massive day-to-night street party with colourful floats, glittery costumes and thumping Soca music. Try full access to The Telegraph free today. Unlock their award-winning website and essential news app, plus useful tools and expert guides for your money, health and holidays.