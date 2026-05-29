An Exclusive Look Behind the Scenes of Aespa’s Surprising New “Lemonade” Video

“We’ve been calling it a more ‘sour’ version of Aespa—still very much us, but with a stronger, more electrifying flavor,” Karina tells Vogue of the group’s sophomore album, “Lemonade,” out today.

“I think a lot of people know Aespa and love us for our sharp and futuristic sound,” leader Karina tells, we wanted to push that feeling even further.

We’ve been calling it a more ‘sour’ version of Aespa—still very much us, but with a stronger, more electrifying flavor. ” Aespa’s creative team explains that the inspiration behind the 1950s-esque fashion came directly from the lead song’s retro feel and the parallel worlds portrayed in the video. But in other ways, “Lemonade” is a quintessential Aespa track—a catchy anthem for self-empowerment along the lines of prior hits likeis really about not letting outside noise affect you too much,” Giselle says.

“No matter how chaotic things get, it’s about staying true to yourself and moving forward with confidence. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. ”“We’re preparing something special that fans will be seeing for the first time there,” Winter says, teasing their festival set.

“We’re really excited about it and can’t wait to share that moment with everyone in Chicago. ” Shortly after playing Lolla, the group will be off to Seoul to launch their next world tour, called Synk: Complaexity. The members will return to the United States in the fall, playing arenas across the country.

“We’re preparing a lot of new performances and different sides of Aespa that we haven’t shown before,” NingNing says. “The production and visuals are also on a bigger scale this time, so I’m really excited for everyone to finally experience it and see what we’ve been working on. ”, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion





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