A new gate management system aims to keep flights moving at PHL as Thanksgiving travelers face concerns about delays and disruptions.

American Airlines is using new technology at PHL to reduce gate delays as Thanksgiving travelers prepare for a busy holiday rush. With Thanksgiving travel underway, NBC10’s transportation reporter Andrew Rowan got an exclusive look at American Airlines’ operations and preparations for the holiday travel.

American Airlines, which operates a hub at PHL, says a new"smart gating" system is helping reduce last-minute gate changes and prevent delays caused by aircraft waiting for an available gate. The technology is being used in the airline's hub control center, where employees monitor everything from flights and fuel to baggage and catering.

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Cesar Marchese, vice president of PHL operations for American Airlines, said the system helps avoid situations where arriving aircraft are forced to wait for another plane to leave before they can park.

"It also avoids what we call gate conflict when you land and that flight has to wait another flight to leave a gate before you can park," Marchese said. The system is part of a larger coordinated operation at the airport, where crews are working to keep planes moving during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. Each turnaround involves a crew of about 30 people inspecting the aircraft, moving the jet bridge, refueling and preparing the plane for its next flight.

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But even as airlines work to make operations more efficient, recent flight disruptions are weighing on travelers. More than 1,000 Delta Air Lines flights were delayed Sunday following a malfunction involving an automated system. And for some passengers, FAA troubles earlier this month are adding to concerns about getting to their destinations on time. Sheila Horton, of Dresher, Montgomery County, said she's hoping to avoid any unexpected interruptions during her holiday travels.

More than a million people are expected to travel through PHL Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday. NBc10 Responds' Valeria Aponte Feliciano has tips and advice on how to beat the rush.

"I just want to get there on time and have no interruptions with any flight delays or anything with planes being grounded or ground stops. So, that’s what I’m nervous about," Horton said. The busiest periods Monday were expected to be between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with another surge beginning late in the afternoon and continuing until about 9 p.m.This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.