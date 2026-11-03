An Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 2026 CFDA Awards

See the full list of 2026 CFDA Awards winners, celebrating the best in American fashion, including womenswear, menswear, accessories, and emerging designers.

, which are often referred to as the Oscars of Fashion. Taking place at New York’s Natural History Museum, the night celebrates the contributions of American designers and honors those who have made an indelible mark on the industry with their illustrious careers.

“Continue to share important stories and do work that means so much to you,” said CFDA chairman Thom Browne at the ceremony. “Work that you couldn’t imagine doing anything else, because the true marker of success is being able to do something you love always at the highest level. And never sacrifice the true creativity and quality of what you do. ” Awards were presented to Ralph Lauren, Rachel Scott of Diotima, the jewelry designer Ana Khouri, and Colleen Allen.

Also read 2026 CFDA Awards: Keke Palmer Hosts Fashion Gala at Museum of Natural History

Fashion world luminaries were also honored, including Tory Burch, Linda Fargo, Peter Marino, Susan Cianciolo, and Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The night welcomed a retinue of A-listers to help celebrate, proving that fashion now touches every part of culture, from entertainment to tech to sports.included the night’s host, Keke Palmer; presenters Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Rosé, Lupita Nyong’o, Matt Damon, Naomi Asaka, Demi Moore, and Cole Escola; and celebrity attendees Gracie Abrams, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, and many more.

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We sent photographer Hunter Abrams to capture the glitz and glamour of the night. Here’s a look at all the action from the evening.is the senior fashion news editor for Vogue Runway. He’s written for various publications, including the New York Times, GQ, the Wall Street Journal, the Guardian, Bloomberg, New York Magazine, and many others. He lives in Brooklyn and has a small terrier named Edie. ...