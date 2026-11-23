Democrats can and must work through their differences as they seek complete power in 2028, but factional combat doesn’t have to be brutal.

We’ve formally begun the 2028 presidential nominating cycle, featuring a wide-open contest that is sure to offer the Democratic Party all sorts of options in terms of ideology, message, and vibes.

It’s exactly the right time, and perhaps the only time for Democrats to define themselves going forward. The chattering classes of the Beltway are spoiling for a fight between progressives and centrists that goes on and on, and while there will surely be some sharp elbows thrown, it doesn’t have to be a bruising brawl.

Also read American Tipping and Gestures Cause Offense Abroad: Expert Guide to Cultural Etiquette

Before this struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party gets fully underway, however, I’d like to propose some rules so that the battle proceeds more constructively, with a little less rancor. and in such a way that leaves Democrats more or less united as they lunge for total power in 2028. This should be pretty obvious, but there have been times when battling Democrats have been so focused on controlling the party that they give the appearance, or even the reality, of preferring that the other party hold power rather than conceding defeat to their factional rivals.

Most notoriously, in 1972 much of the leadership of the Democratic Party and of the labor movement took a pass or if not a dive out of unhappiness withis today — carry 49 states. Even in the wake of their repudiation by voters in 2026, there are no signs Republicans are going to repudiate Trump’s MAGA movement in 2028.

So whoever wins the Democratic presidential nomination or is dominant in Congress should be by definition superior to the GOP slate in yet another high-stakes election. Any attack lines that undermine that basic article of faith should be off-limits. Both progressives and centrists have a bad habit of treating each other not simply as misguided but as fundamentally flawed in character or in sincerity.

Centrists often treat their port-side comrades as ideologically possessed and even deranged, and progressives often reciprocate by treating more moderate Democrats as unprincipled or corrupt. In more heated interchanges, you hear epithets like “lunatic” and “corporate shill” tossed around, suggesting that one faction or the other is fatally tainted and cannot be trusted even in the most basic dimensions of honesty and authenticity.

Advertisement

Now it’s true there are people in politics, left, right, and center, who are more than a little unhinged and more that a lot compromised by special interest loyalties and lust for personal gain. But it’s not exclusive or even distinctive to any faction. Democrats can disagree about philosophy, strategy and tactics without suggesting their intra-party opponents are mentally, or morally impaired.

Centrist Democrats sometimes imply that progressives are so indifferent to the views of swing voters as to sacrifice electability to ideology. First of all, as a variety of observers have recently confirmed, the centrist electability advantage, while real, is limited, as the New York. They often did so with a populist pitch, and despite the calls for the party to move to the center.

The new progressive activist left won more races than ever before, including its first big victory in a battleground state: Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed won a divisive race for Senate. Incredibly, in May, he even On the other hand, progressive candidates underperformed by enough and in enough races to keep the old “electability” debate alive and well.

Many of the weakest Democratic results — those where the party fared relatively poorly given the national environment and the characteristics of the state or district — came in races where Democrats picked progressive candidates in contested nominating fights this summer. More to the point, progressives have their own electability argument based on two assets: their ability to energize infrequent Democratic voters, and also their appeal to anti-establishment independents and even Republicans.

There’s a pretty good argument that the U.S. electorateMore importantly, electability really isn’t the only thing that matters. The whole point to achieving political power is to use that power to achieve policy objectives. You can and should store up political capital to win elections, but only in order to spend it, which if you are smart and lucky means creating even more political capital.

If centrists tend to under-value progressives on their interest in winning elections, progressives often reciprocate by dismissing centrist policy positions as timid or beholden to corporate interests. The classic example is on health care policy, where centrist reluctance to embrace Medicare for All isn’t just a matter of a prudential refusal to promote a concept that everyone agrees on.

There are entirely legitimate and principled reasons to favor a mixed public-private insurance scheme like a public option as part of a health insurance marketplace with Medicare and Medicaid serving as a safety net for seniors and low-income folks. The same is true in policy areas ranging from AI safety to climate change: adopting the left-most position available shouldn’t be considered the only principled option for Democrats, and those adopting alternative policies shouldn’t be deemed cowards or sell-outs. Talk through policy differences instead of type-casting them.really wants to go back to the days when being a Democrat meant nothing in particular.

Advertisement

But we have evolved into an environment in which by any significant measure virtually all Democrats are distinguishable from all Republicans ideologically. Within those broad parameters variations based on local and regional political conditions, degrees of general election competitiveness, and the available pool of candidate talent, should be welcomed, not deplored. Does this variety blur or dilute the party message? Only if there’s a lack of imagination among the messengers.

Yes, there will always be a temptation for Democratic candidates to accentuate intraparty factional combat to win votes in a primary or a general election . They should resist this temptation as much as possible. As the late Reverendliked to say, it really does “take two wings to fly.

” Particularly after the 2026 midterms, Democrats’ terrain covers a vast swath of blue, purple, and even red territory, and insisting on uniform litmus tests for the pols battling MAGA Republicans in all of them is nuts, and frankly, as immoral as any poll-driven search for an electoral sweet spot. In fact, not just in aspiration, Democrats are more united than they have been in living memory. They should remember to behave that way.

Struggle all you want for the party’s soul, but remember its body must remain intact. Midterm waves don’t always lead to presidential wins. Here’s what history tells us about what might happen this time. Republicans were supposed to wield their power aggressively to the very moment Democrats took over in January.

But too many of them can’t be bothered. If you think business leaders should act like sadistic drill sergeants who threaten to pee on their employees, here’s a helpful guide. With no signs that he’s learned much from the 2026 midterms debacle, the president is clinging more firmly than ever to his adoring MAGA base. On Saturday, 2,500 New York City eighth-graders showed up to take the most consequential exam of their lives.

Then came the computer crash. Our running account of the first big AI IPO, which minted a bunch of new billionaires and thousands of new millionaires. From repeatedly calling Vladimir Putin his “friend” to falling asleep during Xi Jinping’s speech, the Asia trip wasn’t his finest hour. Newly elected senator Scott Colom and Nike may pay tribute to Colom’s Reconstruction forebear Hiram Revels, whose legacy is worth remembering.

Trump and his party may want a final package of legislation before Democrats take over Congress, but there’s too little time and too many obstacles. Centrist icon Scott Wiener’s campaign to succeed Nancy Pelosi showed how San Francisco politics aren’t just bleeding heart but bleeding edge. Their multi-state ad blitz on the topic seems to have had no effect on voters — who wanted to hear about living costs.

His political future looks more and more bleak, especially now that Trump has reportedly soured on him and may end up backing Rubio, instead. Fourteen years ago, Trump went on a bizarre tweet spree about Pattinson’s love life. The actor’s casting as James Bond could spur a sequel. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.