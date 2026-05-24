An Epic Return for Saruman in Lord of the Rings Merchandise

The news of a Saruman life-size bust statue, set to be released in 2026, has caught the attention of Lord of the Rings fans worldwide. The statue, created by Infinity Studio and Juxta Films, features a full-scale, lifelike replica of Saruman with an ever-watching eye and the Palantir - an indestructible crystal ball.

Lord of the Rings fans rejoiced after Warhorse Studios announced a Middle-earth open-world RPG adaptation, making it a long-awaited dream come true. Other noteworthy developments include the imminent release of Rings of Power season 3 and the eagerly anticipated adaptation by Stephen Colbert of the Fellowship of the Ring.

Additionally, the notorious Saruman, the iconic antagonist, is returning in an epic 2026 release with a life-size bust statue that depicts him wielding his staff and an indestructible crystal ball - the Palantir. Meanwhile, Sideshow offers a range of unique Lord of the Rings collectibles, including art prints and masks, at slightly more affordable prices





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