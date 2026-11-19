New legislation could speed up electrification—and the President’s preferred fossil-fuel initiatives.

, was Benjamin Gilman, a Republican congressman from the Hudson Valley, who used the phrase in a speech that he delivered on the floor of the House, in 2000.

The country, Gilman said, needed to promote the use of all forms of power, including coal, natural gas, ethanol, wind, and solar. An “effective national energy policy,” he said, “must, at a minimum, allow for all of the above. ” Over the next few decades, the phrase became a bipartisan rallying cry. John McCain used it in his unsuccessful Presidential campaign against Barack Obama in 2008; then Obama took it up.

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Donald Trump embraced it, and so, too, did many of the Democrats who ran on anti-Trump platforms this year. James Talarico will “keep Texas the world’s energy leader with an all-of-the-above strategy that protects good-paying oil and gas jobs and grows wind, solar, and geothermal,” the senator-elect’s campaign website declared. ), a.k.a. the Senate permitting bill, might perhaps more aptly be named the All of the Above Act.

The four-hundred-plus-page bill would make it easier to obtain federal permits for a wide variety of energy and energy-related projects, including, and coal mines. The Senate is expected to take up the permitting bill before the weekend. If approved, the bill will then head to the House, where it’s unclear whether it has enough support to pass.

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Whether itwas negotiated by a quartet of senators: Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican of West Virginia; Mike Lee, a Republican of Utah; Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island; and Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico. The four—and many, many others—agree that the federal permitting process is too cumbersome, and that this discourages investment in many sorts of energy projects.

High-voltage transmission lines, which are used to transport electricity over long distances, are a key illustration of the problem; the U.S. has been building such lines at the rate of about five hundred miles per year, when, it is estimated, five thousand miles’ worth per year are needed to meet the country’s growing demand. A lack of transmission capacity can, in turn, prevent electricity-generating projects from coming online, or even being built.

) more power over planning for the country’s electrical grid. Proponents say that, by speeding the addition of transmission lines, the bill will also foster the construction of more carbon-free energy projects.

“Removing permitting, transmission, and interconnection barriers would disproportionately accelerate clean energy deployment,” the trade group American Clean Power Association wrote in support of the act. ’s jurisdiction. And the bill’s multitude of other provisions have many groups—including the National Congress of American Indians, the N.A. A.C.

P., the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Earthjustice—up in arms. The current federal permitting process, which has been in place for decades, gives states, communities, and tribes an opportunity to weigh in on major projects and to challenge agency reviews that they find faulty or inadequate.

“reforms” the process by limiting states’ and tribes’ input, eliminating various kinds of environmental harm from consideration, and curtailing judges’ ability to evaluate whether permits have been properly vetted. In a, David Tatel, who served for three decades on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.

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Circuit, wrote that, while on the bench, he had heard “dozens of cases” involving federal agencies’ reviews of projects under the National Environmental Policy Act argument, which doubtless has been influential, unfortunately doesn’t make much sense, on political or on environmental grounds. As the editorial notes, Trump is going to be in the White House for two more years, during which he will continue to control the federal permitting process.

Expediting that process will therefore expedite precisely the kinds of projects that he and his donors like most. Asked recently about, Trump said he backed it, but added that he still would “not approve wind turbines because wind turbines are a major loser. ” If the bill passes, challenging the permits that the Trump Administration hands out to, say, pipelines or liquefied-natural-gas terminals will, per Judge Tatel, become “virtually futile.

” Meanwhile, it’s precisely because time matters for the climate that it’s so important to get a better bill. As an all-of-the-above bill,isn’t really a clean-energy bill. As far as the climate is concerned, it doesn’t help to build more transmission lines and wind and solar farms if, at the same time, the country also burns more fossil fuels and ships more of them overseas.

According to an analysis ofby the Rhodium Group, the bill could modestly lower the U.S.’s domestic greenhouse-gas emissions by 2040, or it could basically do nothing for emissions, depending on factors such as the price of natural gas. According to an analysis by Kevin Kircher, a professor at Purdue University, the bill is likely to slightlydomestic greenhouse-gas emissions and also to boost the country’s export of fossil fuels, which will be burned elsewhere, further adding to global emissions.

“Viewed as an exchange between the economic benefits of growing the clean electricity industry versus the environmental costs of expanding the fossil fuel industry, BAAJA performs poorly,”. The permitting bill is the Democrats’ first post-blue-wave chance to show what they stand for. Let’s hope it’s not also their first failure. ♦, a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1999, won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction. Her books include “