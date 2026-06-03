'An embarrassment': Philly immigration leaders condemn White House alien-themed site

Immigration advocates in Philadelphia are speaking out against a controversial new website launched by the White House last week.

uses dark visuals and sci-fi-style green font to warn of aliens who"walk among us.

" However, the website is not about extraterrestrial beings — it maps out immigration enforcement arrests across the country. On June 3, the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition sent out a statement in response to the new website.

"This is an embarrassment and completely beneath the dignity of the White House. Americans deserve leadership, not taxpayer-funded internet trolling. The President's own family story is rooted in immigration, just like countless families across this country. Liberty and Freedom means recognizing the dignity of every person and keeping the door of opportunity open, not slamming the door behind you once you've made it through.

This type of mockery over leadership diminishes the values that make America strong. Its completely Un-American.

"said Miguel Andrade, Narrative Director for the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition. "I think the importance on us focusing on changing that narrative and making sure people understand the asset that immigrants really are to our city, to our community, to our country is top of mind for me always," said Heidi Roux, with the PIC.

City Councilwoman Kendra Brooks, who helped shape the recently passed"ICE Out" legislation that limits how the city cooperates with ICE and prevents agents from hiding their identifies, said that is not the"Philadelphia way.

" "We're here to protect our neighbors that feel like they need to be in the shadows and I think we'll continue to pick up this momentum in Philadelphia across the country, regardless of what kind of nonsense that the administration comes up. The power of people is stronger than the people in power," Brooks said.





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