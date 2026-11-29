Jason Irvine stands in the shadow of Rice-Eccles Stadium, enjoying a prime tailgating location ahead of the Utah Utes’ season opener against Idaho.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jason Irvine stands in the shadow of Rice-Eccles Stadium, enjoying a prime tailgating location ahead of the Utah Utes’ season opener against Idaho.

Irvine is red-clad in Utes gear, but he’s also sporting a Utah Mammoth hat. He seems like an obvious guy to approach about the upcoming NHL Winter Classic. Just to his left at the edge of his group’s tailgating setup, stands a lifelike mannequin. It’s sporting a BYU shirt, which would seem odd to anyone who even casually follows college sports … until the sign attached comes into focus.

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“Yeah, that was my idea,” Irvine said. “That’s our biggest rival. It’s just one of those things. ” Irvine and a little more than 51,000 of his closest friends didn’t know it at the time, but their picturesque stadium nestled at the base of the Wasatch Mountains was about to become one of the epicenters of the college football season.