They're a one-of-a-kind, handmade with care. Covered in patriotic color that you can carry with you in the cold. In a world of mass production and AI, quilts created to celebrate America 250 take time

CEDAR CITY, Utah — They're a one-of-a-kind, handmade with care. Covered in patriotic color that you can carry with you in the cold. In a world of mass production and AI, quilts created to celebrate America 250 take time.

"It's homemade. It's made by hand," said quilter Sandi Crabtree.

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"I want a legacy something. I want something that's going to carry on beyond this time," said Cedar City Council Member Scott Phillips. The idea was to honor and celebrate America 250, and it turned into a tall task for the Cedar City Quilt Guild.