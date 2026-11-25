The early universe may have produced minuscule black holes, and if they are still around today they could devour stars from the inside or blow them up entirely

Even an atom-sized black hole could dramatically devour a star. These exotic hypothetical objects, called primordial black holes, would be too small to spot, but thanks to simulations of how they might interact with stars, we now know how researchers might be able to find them.

If we did find them, it could finally shine some light on the makeup of dark matter. In the moments after the big bang, quantum fluctuations could have caused the formation of minuscule black holes. If they do exist, black holes with volumes between that of an atom and a particularly small grain of sand – and masses between that of an asteroid and the moon – could make up some of.

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We know most of the matter in the universe comprises of dark matter because of its gravitational effects, but we have never detected it directly, so its makeup is a long-standing mystery. Before we can determine whether dark matter is made of primordial black holes, though, we have to find out whether primordial black holes exist.

The only way to do so is through their interactions with other objects, soat the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his colleagues calculated what might happen if a primordial black hole got captured by a sun-like star. They found that there are two potential outcomes, depending on how fast the star is spinning. Both begin with thefalling into the centre of the star, gobbling up gas as it goes. That should take a few million years.

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If the star isn’t rotating too quickly, the black hole will simply keep gorging itself, and eventually the star will blink out as the last of its material falls in.around the black hole. Seconds later, the disc’s magnetic field will cause powerful winds and a pair of extraordinary jets of plasma that blast the star apart.

“This black hole becomes a parasite inside the star that makes it explode,” says Gottlieb. While this is bad news for the star, it is a great sign for astronomers.

“What is really exciting is that previously this process was not predicted to produce any type of explosion or observational signature,” says Gottlieb. “But now we know that if these types of systems exist in nature, we have a way to find them. ” He and his team are now working on figuring out what exactly these blasts would look like and how to tell them apart from other sorts of stellar explosions. AI is forcing researchers to confront the possibility of artificial minds