An asylum seeker sent to France and returned to Britain: forced into crime to survive

An asylum seeker sent to France under the 'one in, one out' scheme returned to Britain, describing his forced return, severe beatings by people-smugglers, and fear of being sent back to France. He warns illegal migrants resorting to crime to survive in Britain's current immigration environment.

An asylum seeker was sent to France under Sir Keir Starmer's 'one in, one out scheme '. He later returned to Britain and mentioned that he may be forced into crime to survive because of the current immigration policies.

The man claims to be among at least 18 asylum seekers who have returned to the UK since the plan's initiation last year. He was left in a 'desperate' situation after being brought back to France by the Home Office and was beaten by people-smugglers due to his refusal to work with them.

The man considered Britain as a 'safer' place to live, as people were offered journey back to Britain in lorries rather than in small boats due to the one-in-one-out policy. He sought help from the Guardian and expressed his wish to 'live in peace', 'work legally', and be safe





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asylum Seeker One In One Out Scheme Forced Return Beatings Illegal Migrants Crime Britain's Current Immigration Environment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Reform’s Success in Britain Couldn’t Be Replicated in the U.S.Explains that Reform’s success in Britain was primarily due to the fact that voters were angry at the political class and wanted a change. In contrast, insurgent movements in the U.S. tend to try and capture existing parties, which are larger and less vulnerable to complete takeover compared to weakened parties in Britain. It criticized the American media for ignoring the nuanced aspects of reform's success other than the system.

Read more »

Britain's Gen Z Most Investment CuriousBritain's Generation Z - born around 1997 to 2012 - are the most investment-curious generation with nearly three quarters of respondents open to or already investing, contrary to the previous trends. The survey also found that over-55s are more likely to believe investing isn't for someone like them.

Read more »

Britain Braces for Hottest Day of the Year as Exceptional Heatwave HitsA week-long heatwave is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures to the UK, with temperatures set to hit 34C in London on Monday. The Met Office has declared an 'exceptional spell of warmth for May with a notable heatwave forecast', with high pressure bringing settled conditions and clear skies. A UK Health Security Agency six-day heat health alert has been activated for southern, eastern and central areas of England, warning of an 'increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people' and a 'greater risk to life of vulnerable people'.

Read more »

An asylum seeker sent to France and returned to Britain: forced into crime to surviveAn asylum seeker sent to France under the 'one in, one out' scheme returned to Britain, describing his forced return, severe beatings by people-smugglers, and fear of being sent back to France. He warns illegal migrants resorting to crime to survive in Britain's current immigration environment.

Read more »