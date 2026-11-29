Four commissioners said yes and one said no.

Gwydion M. Williams from Peterborough, Great Britain - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons Four commissioners said yes and one said no. With that 4-1 vote on Nov. 17, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a 10% rate increase for Tucson Electric Power, and the new rates take effect Dec. 1.

The commission said the change will push the average residential bill up about 9.4%, to about $150 a month. For households in and around Tucson that run on TEP power, the first bills showing the change arrive in December.

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The single vote against the plan came from a Tucson commissioner, and her objection had less to do with this year’s increase than with what it could mean for the years after it.that Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson, who is from Tucson, cast the only vote against the increase. Chairman Nick Myers and Commissioner Rachel Walden publicly supported the decision, which came two weeks after the midterm elections.