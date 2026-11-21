After spending decades outdoors, the 17 figures had dry rot, faded paint and a moldy donkey. They return to downtown L.A. in December.

Sheila Lehman got an unusual assignment in JanuaryLehman, a seasoned craftsperson, owns and operates La Porte Vintage in Arcadia, which restores antique furniture and, more unusually, religious statues, most of them plaster.

Her specialty started about a dozen years ago, Lehman said, with her church, St. Bede in La Cañada Flintridge.

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“One day the pastor came to me with a 100-year-old, 4-foot-tall wooden statue of Mary and Baby Jesus. It was in a very bad state — dry rot and more,” said Lehman, who’s establishedThe nativity set has 17 statues, including the shepherd, his son, Gaspar and the bagpiper.

Since then, Lehman has restored several large-scale statues, like St. Agatha from St. Agatha’s Catholic Church on West Adams, and it’s become a larger part of her business. The Bob Hope nativity project is by far her biggest, and has taken most of the year. All that’s left to work on are now Mary, the cow and the camel.

Installation of the restored nativity is slated for the first week of December at the Plaza of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, in time for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, a huge festival around the world, especially for Mexican and Mexican-American communities. Bob Hope — radio, television and movie star from the 1930s to the ‘90s — lived with his wife Dolores in Toluca Lake for decades.

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Neighbors still remember the Christmas treat of visiting the sprawling Hope estate to see the nativity. Hope had purchased the hand-carved wooden set in the mid-1950s from an artisan company in Val Gardena in northern Italy, as a gift for Dolores, and every year Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, the three kings, or Magi, and a selection of animals went on display, rain or shine. Dolores carried the tradition on following her husband’s death at age 100 in 2003.

After her death in 2011, the set — consisting of 17 statues measuring up to 5 feet. — was offered to their local parish, St. Charles Borromeo in North Hollywood. It was then given to the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, and went on display there from 2013 — again, outdoors. After some 70 years of being exposed to the elements, the figures were more than beginning to look their age.

“The donkey was really bad, but now he looks great. He has a very cute expression and posture. He might be my favorite,” Lehman said. Lehman and her brother Kenny, who helps with cutting out rotted wood and replacing it with period-accurate linden wood, discovered that the set was likely a one-of-a-kind, custom order.

Their research also included identifying the breed of cow, donkey and four sheep to ensure that they would be accurately repainted after repairing and sanding.

“We were really lucky, and got a call from the daughter of Adolph Fusek, who imported these sets from Europe. Jane remembered helping him do some repairs on this set years ago, and gave us some great advice,” Lehman said. The same goes for the patterns and designs on the intricately flowing robes, none of which have been seen in their original glory for many decades.

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“The final painting is the part I love the most,” Lehman said, adding that there were some other surprises during the process, like the fluorescent yellow mold they found growing inside the donkey. “None of these statues should ever have been outside — it’s amazing that any of them survived at all,” she said. Strangely, there is no angel in the nativity.

It was never included in the collection when it was donated to the cathedral, and Sheila and her brother have so far failed to find a suitably sized replacement online.

“It’s definitely a mystery. Maybe someone has it in their yard or garage. Please get in touch if so! No questions asked,” she said.

“It is going to be a little weird to give them back,” she said. “They've been here for so long, I feel responsible for them. I'm gonna be worrying about them. ”eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward.

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