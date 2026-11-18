NASHVILLE—Sebastian Williams-Adams called off Tyler Tanner at the podium and stepped up to answer the question posed to both of them, indicating that he felt it

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Sebastian Williams-Adams reacts after a play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE—Sebastian Williams-Adams called off Tyler Tanner at the podium and stepped up to answer the question posed to both of them, indicating that he felt it was particularly relevant to his situation. Williams-Adams is among Vanderbilt’s deepest thinkers and he had clearly thought this one through.

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The question related to Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington’s public Friday-night call to action for his veteran players that indicated they needed to take ownership of this group and lead it. Williams-Adams clearly took Byington’s similarly-worded private messages to heart over the weekend. He went as far as to apologize to the team for the lack of leadership he’d shown through the first five games of the season.

“I was kind of trying not to step on anybody’s toes and was like ‘we’re gonna figure it out, we’re gonna figure it out,’” Williams-Adams said. “Sometimes you’ve gotta be the person who says ‘okay, come on, last night we were BSing. ’” Williams-Adams declares that he took that to heart over the weekend and that he felt bad that he felt like he was failing the team with his lack of leadership.

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But, not all of Vanderbilt’s leadership issues fell on Williams-Adams in Byington’s mind. Williams-Adams was the one to fall on the sword, but he wasn’t the only one that needed to change. Tanner tabbed himself, Williams-Adams, Vanderbilt guard Ace Glass, Vanderbilt forwards Bangot Dak and Berke Buyuktuncel and Chandler Bing as leaders and believes that they all have unique leadership roles on Vanderbilt’s roster.

“We’re trying to be a player-led team, and not put it on the coaches to be those leaders for us,” Tanner said. “We just all need to get on the same page and we’ll be a player-led team”.

In the fallout of Vanderbilt’s poor second-half showing against Prairie View A&M, in which it was outscored in the final minutes and ended the game with an 89-62 win after leading 66-21 at one point, it appears as if it’s getting closer to becoming player led. This Vanderbilt team dominated Eastern Illinois for most of the night. It forced shot-clock violations. It held it to 32.0% shooting from the field.

It turned Eastern Illinois over 16 times. It took 10 more shots than it and made 61.7% of its field goals. It had four scorers in double figures. It recorded 24 assists on its 37 made baskets.

It moved to 5-0 for the third-straight season. That looked like the team that Byington believes this group can be. Vanderbilt ran Eastern Illinois off the floor with a 96-50 final and more notably outscored it 53-24 in the second half. Vanderbilt started relatively slow, but it never took its foot off the gas and played the right way for most of the night.

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That was a significant step forward for a group that entered the night searching. It was also an indicator that Byington got through.

“A lot of guys were looking at somebody else thinking they were going to be the one who's going to step up, be a leader,” Byington said. “The message was multiple guys could do it. We could do it as a group. And there's been way better messaging, and ownership since the last game.

”Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals.

He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.