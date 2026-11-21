Resourcefulness often matters more than perfect circumstances. Strong leaders learn to find the little patch of possibility others overlook.

Take time each day to pause, reflect, meditate, and learn. This is the message I am hearing in many ways from many sources. These practices support self-care.

Taking time each morning to pause and reflect and plan the day has been a regular part of my routine for a long time. I am part of a group that each Saturday discusses the daily reflection for that day. Each person is different and has their own ways to get ready for the day. Julian MacQueen, owner of 27 hotels that are part of Innisfree, shared with a group how much a morning meditation helps him.

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For many, praying is a key in starting the day. I have always wanted to write a daily reflection book for those in a leadership role, formal or informal. Notice the wordIt took a while, but when the student is ready, the teacher appears. Each day I pray to be pointed in a direction where I can be helpful to others.

That prayer was answered with a call from Michelle Fortune. Michelle and I have been friends for years. She called and asked if I wanted to author a daily reflection book with her. I said yes before she finished the ask.

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It serves as a gentle reminder of all that we have to be grateful for daily, including gifts like persistence and resourcefulness. An example is this story:Every spring, the dandelion arrives with absolutely no concern about whether anyone invited it. It pops through the grass, wedges itself into sidewalk cracks, and proudly displays in places where someone may have spent considerable money trying to grow something else. You have to admire the determination.

Dandelions are remarkably persistent. Mow them down, and somehow another appears. A tiny seed finds a sliver of soil and decides to take root. Leaders need a little dandelion spirit.

Not every idea will land in perfect conditions. You may not have plentiful resources, unanimous support, ideal timing, or even much room to grow. Start anyway. Resourcefulness often matters more than perfect circumstances.

Strong leaders learn to find the little patch of possibility others overlook. And sometimes what one person calls a weed, another picks as a flower. Where are you waiting for perfect conditions when you simply need the determination to begin? I am grateful for Michelle, grateful for opportunities to learn, and grateful for all who read this column.

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Happy Thanksgiving. Quint Studer is the author of 17 books on leadership in the workplace and the community. His book Building a Vibrant Community is a valuable resource for civic leaders, business owners, and all citizens who have a stake in building a community they can be proud to call home. In Sundays with Quint, he shares a selection of his popular leadership columns for leaders, employees, and business owners in all industries.

He can be reached at Besides being published here, this column appears each Monday in Healthcare Rewired, Quint’s LinkedIn newsletter. You can read it at