An Anchorage-made film inspired by James Bond combined spycraft and silliness
The new James Bond will be the first to serve in His Majesty’s Secret Service, but he won’t be the first secret agent to serve in the Municipality of Anchorage’s Secret Service.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The new James Bond will be the first to serve in His Majesty’s Secret Service. Actor Robert Pattinson will be the seventh Bond since the film franchise began.
But he won’t be the first secret agent to serve in the Municipality of Anchorage’s Secret Service. Double-Oh-Marcus wasn’t James Bond, but he was Anchorage’s secret Agent. Michael Dougherty had been involved in Anchorage television since high school. Both behind the camera and in front of it.
In 1980, “The Spy Who Loved Me” was fresh in people’s memories, and inspiration hit Dougherty. He wrote a film script that spoofed the secret agent films. He had a popular local radio DJ in mind for the lead role. Mark Lewis, known as Marcus In The Morning, was the zany host of a morning radio program.
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