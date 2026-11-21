The listless Birds will host the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in a cross-state matchup. Here’s what you need to know.

With the Eagles at 2-7 and preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it’s a perfect time to hop into the Cold Tub Time Machine — I just made that up, I think — and head back to April 23.

What if Makai Lemon didn’t slide down the draft board? What if the Eagles didn’t move ahead of the Steelers — who literally were calling Lemon — to select him? What would the Eagles have done with their pick? It’s an interesting thought experiment, given what the Steelers did after realizing they couldn’t draft Lemon.

Also read Eagles vs. Steelers predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 11

They took offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, who visited the Eagles and plays a position they needed, one that came more into focus four weeks into the season when Lane Johnson retired. But here are some numbers to chew on as Markel Bell, the team’s third-round pick, prepares to make another start at right tackle. Iheanachor’s pressure rate allowed is 7.83%, while Bell’s is 7.14%, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even Monroe Freeling, who was mocked to the Eagles by some and was drafted 19th by Carolina, is having a rough start to his NFL career with a pressure rate of 8.47%. Only Blake Miller , picked 17th, is having a better season in pass protection than Bell among the tackles picked in the area of where the Eagles did.

Caleb Lomu, who is a backup in New England, went seven picks after Iheanachor at No. 28, and then no tackle was selected until the Eagles drafted Bell 40 picks later. Bell’s first season hasn’t been perfect, and the circumstances haven’t been ideal, but he’s playing just as well as his peers drafted two rounds earlier. How would we all be viewing Iheanachor if he was the first-round pick? How would the Eagles?

Would they still be entering the offseason wondering if they had the right tackle of the future in the building? Howie Roseman has gotten a lot of flak for the last two draft classes, and deservedly shoulders blame for the lack of talent on the 2026 roster, but drafting isn’t an exact science, and the tackles from the most recent draft class clearly show that.

It’s unclear if Bell is the future at right tackle, but it’s not because the Eagles didn’t draft Johnson’s replacement in the first round. — @Jeff_Neiburg If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . How to watch Eagles vs. Steelers This game originally was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. but got moved to 1 p.m. thanks to the Eagles’ losing streak.

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The game will air on CBS and be called by Kevin Harlan and Trent Green with Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter. As usual, Merrill Reese and Mike Quick have the hometown radio call on 94 WIP. Looking to watch the game somewhere in the city with fellow Eagles fans? Here’s our latest list of places to watch .

Final injury report The Eagles are getting some pass catching help back this week. DeVonta Smith, who hasn’t played since Week 6, is back from his hamstring injury , but Dontayvion Wicks remains out with an injury to his ankle and foot. The Eagles also will be without Zack Baun, who missed practice all week with a back injury after leaving the team’s Week 9 game early.

Eagles Out LB Zack Baun, back WR Dontayvion Wicks, ankle/foot Questionable RB Will Shipley, foot/illness Doubtful LB Smael Mondon, ankle Steelers Questionable G Gennings Dunker, knee S DeShon Elliott, knee LB Nick Herbig, hip/ribs WR Michael Pittman, foot LB Patrick Queen, hand WR Roman Wilson, hand Storylines to watch The Eagles are back from their bye week, and they look a bit different after trading Jordan Davis, waiving Fred Johnson and Hollywood Brown, and bringing back former assistant T.J. Paganetti as a consultant.

What hasn’t changed is Sean Mannion remaining the play-caller. And during the bye week self-scout, Mannion and his staff did a deep dive into streamlining communication for the offense. Starting quarterback Joe Milton got some extra work with center Drew Kendall, and we’ll see Sunday if the league’s worst offense can get things moving in the right direction. With Baun out Sunday, Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are set to start next to each other rather than rotate.

Campbell took his previous demotion well and said he hasn’t lost confidence in himself . Smith being back but Wicks still being out means Lemon will get to build on his growth from when the top pass catchers were off the field . The Eagles now have a logjam of five players at tight end after signing Zach Ertz to the active roster from the practice squad. Will the Eagles force-feed Ertz to get him the franchise receptions record?

He says it’s not something he’s chasing . The rest of the season’s theme largely will be about the future. The Eagles are in what my colleague Jeff McLane has called a “pseudo tank. ” Sunday’s game, and the rest of the slate, will impact where they stand in the draft order .

Speaking of McLane, his latest podcast episode dives into the tank and what else is going on with the Eagles after their break . Our Eagles Week 11 preview show What’s going on with the Eagles, and what should you be looking for on Sunday? Olivia Reiner and I discussed on this week’s pregame show . Stick with us after Sunday’s game.

Ryan Novozinsky will be reacting live after the final whistle . Latest Week 11 odds The rested Eagles are back from their bye week as 4½-point underdogs to the Steelers, who are coming off a nightmare national television appearance in a blowout loss to Cincinnati last Sunday. Check out more odds and player props for Sunday’s game here .

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Eagles-Steelers predictions Jeff McLane: Steelers 23, Eagles 16 Jeff Neiburg: Steelers 20, Eagles 12 Olivia Reiner: Steelers 24, Eagles 13 Ryan Novozinsky: Steelers 24, Eagles 10 Check out the reasoning behind our writers’ picks and McLane’s keys to the game . As for the rest of the country, here’s a look at the national media predictions for Sunday .

What we’re saying about the Eagles Here’s what our columnists are saying this week, including Mike Sielski, who wrote about the decision facing the Eagles at quarterback after this season, and Marcus Hayes, who wrote that tanking is for “nerds and losers. ” Sielski: “Jeffrey Lurie might replace Nick Sirianni, and people here will be curious about the next head coach, but they won’t be excited.

When the home team is losing, no one is sticking around to watch the new guy call plays. Only a young, promising quarterback brings that kind of juice. ” Read more . Hayes: “Tanking is for losers.

Tanking is for nerds. The Eagles are 2-7 coming out of their bye. The immediate future looks bleak. They are riding two consecutive unproductive drafts.

Still, anyone who thinks the Eagles should try to lose as many of their remaining games on purpose likely falls into one of those categories: loser, nerd, or both. ” Read more . David Murphy: “If the Eagles see a Patrick Mahomes somewhere beyond the Mitch Trubiskys of this year’s class, they should and most likely will draft him.

Otherwise, they should and will see this disaster of 2026 for what it is: A chance to make themselves significantly better at some other premium positions, and thus return Hurts to a position where he has shown he can succeed. ” Read more . What the Steelers are saying It’s been a long time since the Steelers won a game in Philadelphia. Head coach Mike McCarthy offered his team a history lesson this week .

“ talked about 1965, and so we’re definitely aware of that,” McCarthy said. “Talked about the Steagles during World War II. Anytime there’s a history component, I think it’s important to recognize that with your players, especially your new players, that’s part of their experience here, and being in tune with the history and tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers. ” Aaron Rodgers on Vic Fangio: “I have a ton of respect for him.

He’s been in the league longer than me, and he’s had some incredible defenses. This is one of them. This is a really good defense. A lot of good players at every level, and I just have a ton of respect for his scheme, how he’s evolved over the years.

” What else we’re reading and watching 🛣️ Where is the Eagles-Steelers divide in Pennsylvania? 🏟️ Mayor Parker says she wants a domed stadium for the Eagles 🥊 He credits Rocky with saving his life. Now Scot Teller is living a dream as Paulie in ‘I Play Rocky. ’ 🚙 The viral ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ vs. ‘GTA V’ trend, but make it Philly sports: Baby Sixers, end of an era, and more Thanks for reading.

The Eagles day-before newsletter is taking a holiday hiatus next week. Enjoy the Thanksgiving break, and don’t let the Eagles ruin it for you. We’ll be back ahead of the team’s Week 13 game in Arizona.