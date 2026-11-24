A woman says an AI-driven nightmare led to her eviction from her apartment.

RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina woman says an artificial intelligence -driven nightmare led to her eviction from her apartment when she thought she had until the end of the month to pay her overdue rent.

Laura Mack is trying to reverse her eviction from Colony Townhome Apartments in Raleigh. She thought she had until the end of November to pay her back rent, but it turns out that promise was made by an AI agent – not the apartment’s leasing office. The apartment complex first notified residents that Olivia, their new do-it-all AI agent, could handle their rent and maintenance questions back in December 2025. In the following months, emails from Olivia were clearly marked.

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Then, Mack got an email Nov. 8 asking about her overdue rent. The email read, “What date works for you to pay the full $3,934.17? ” It was signed by “Colony Townhome Apartments. ” Mack says she thought the email had been sent by someone from the leasing office.

She asked if it would be possible to pay Nov. 30. The email response she got back that same day said, “Paying on November 30, the last day of the month, works. ” At the time, Mack was relieved. She thought the leasing agents were being understanding because it took them almost two weeks to fix a severe leak in her bathroom ceiling earlier in the month.

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That relief turned to confusion, followed by anger and – eventually – desperation when she got an eviction notice last Monday. When Mack called the leasing office, the leasing agent told her that Olivia had emailed her both times on Nov. 8. It was the AI agent who mistakenly gave her permission to delay her rent payment.

“I had plans to have until the 30th to either get it paid or go, because that’s, honestly, what my email said,” Mack said. Instead, Mack was evicted Thursday. She says she knows her rent is overdue and takes responsibility for that, but she is frustrated by the mixed messages she received.

“If you told me ‘til the 30th, I’ll get out by the 30th,” she said. “But give me that. You at least honor that. You have to have somewhere where you’re taking responsibility.

” State Sen. Jim Burgin says Mack’s eviction underscores what can go wrong when companies use AI bots for business decisions. He says the Nov. 8 emails to Mack should have notified her that they were written by Olivia, and he says the landlord will have to defend the fact that the bot told her in writing that she could have the extension.

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“Before someone evicted that lady, they should have reviewed their documents,” Burgin said. “I think they’ve got a real big problem. ” A spokesperson for the apartment complex said Friday that its owners are looking into the eviction.