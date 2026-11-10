An Adoptee’s Birth Mom Left Only a Yellow Blanket. Her Parents Told the Truth About It

Trisha White Priebe, 46, still has the only thing her birth mother left behind. It holds her best advice for adoptive parents.

When Trisha White Priebe was born in a Michigan hospital in 1980, her birth mother walked out without her. There was no letter, no note.

Just a yellow blanket.

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“I don’t know whether she picked it out herself,” White Priebe wrote in a recent Instagram post. “I don’t know if she chose yellow for a reason or if it was simply what she had. But I know she left me a blanket. ”s part of a series in which White Priebe, a writer, is telling her adoption story through 15 objects.

She came up with the list first, she tells TODAY.com, “and then it just kind of took on a life of its own. ” Among the other objects White Priebe has shared are a doll her adoptive dad bought her and a notebook a foster mom used to record details of her life.

But it was the blanket, object No. 2, that has struck a chord, especially with adoptive parents who ask her what to say when they don’t know their child’s full story. White Priebe, now 46, was born dependent on substances and spent her first 10 days in the hospital. From there, she went to a loving foster family, and around age 3, she was placed permanently with the couple she calls her parents, both schoolteachers.

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Hers was a closed adoption, common in the 1980s. She later learned her birth mother was 21 and in desperate circumstances. White Priebe holds no anger toward her.

“I will never understand the situation she was in. I will never understand the desperation,” she says.

“She’s not the enemy. ” Her adoptive parents knew very little about her birth mother. What they didn’t do, she says, was invent a story.

“They didn’t make it, oh, she just loved you, and she was grieved to leave,” she says. Instead, they pointed to what the evidence suggested: Her birth mother delivered her in a hospital, and she left a blanket.

“You don’t leave a blanket for somebody that you’re saying good riddance to,” White Priebe says. Her parents chose to assume her birth mother “did the best she could with what she had,” without claiming more than they knew. That honesty paid off.

“I think I appreciated that if they would tell me the truth about this, they’re going to tell me the truth about anything I need to know,” she says. It also prepared her for meeting her birth mother at age 21, in the summer of 2002, at a Big Boy restaurant in Detroit. She’d imagined something out of a TV reunion.

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“The curtain’s gonna part, there’s gonna be a hug and music, and it was not at all,” she says. What she realized was how much she resembled the family that raised her.

“That grew my understanding and appreciation for them as well,” she says. Honesty doesn’t mean telling a young child everything, she adds. Details should be shared in age-appropriate pieces.

“You never tell anything you have to undo to tell the truth,” she says. As a child, the yellow blanket represented mystery. Today, she says, it stands for “compassion and love” for her birth mother.

“It’s really the only tangible expression of our relationship. ” White Priebe started speaking up on Instagram because she saw adoption painted as either all bad or all good.

“Most human stories are not one or the other,” she says. Her message for adoptees: “There are beautiful parts, and there are painful parts, and it’s okay to sit with both of those at different times. And you can still have a beautiful, hopeful life. ”— and fancies herself an expert on all things twin-related!

In 2024, Rachel received an NBC Gem Award for her contributions to NBC. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband, their two daughters, and labrodaughter Asti. Follow her onRICHARD POHLE / POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesCourtesy Maggie Haney