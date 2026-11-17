An An-12 aircraft crashed near Yagunovo in Russia's Kemerovo region, killing all 17 people on board. Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed the incident is under investigation as emergency teams respond to the site.

All 17 individuals on board a military transport aircraft were killed on Tuesday after the plane crashed in the Kemerovo region of Siberia. Preliminary reports from Russian media identify the wreckage as belonging to an An-12 four-engine military aeroplane. The disaster occurred near the village of Yagunovo, located south of the regional capital, Kemerovo.

Crash Details and Eyewitness Accounts

Local reports indicate that the An-12 was on fire before it descended sharply and exploded upon impact with the ground. Eyewitnesses described the dramatic final moments of the flight, noting the aircraft's loss of control prior to the crash. The vehicle was reportedly transiting through the region when the accident took place.

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Official Response and Investigation

Kemerovo Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed the tragedy via his Telegram channel, stating that an aviation incident had occurred within the Yagunovo district. He announced that he was personally heading to the site to oversee the emergency response efforts. Local authorities have deployed emergency services to manage the aftermath and assist with recovery operations.

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Stakeholder Statements and Context

Governor Seredyuk emphasized that regional authorities are providing all necessary assistance to handle the crisis. He stated that the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated by relevant authorities. The exact cause of the fire and subsequent crash remains under review by experts.

Impact and Future Steps

The loss of 17 lives in the Kemerovo region has triggered a formal inquiry into the safety of military transit flights. Officials are working to determine the specific mechanical or operational failures that led to the An-12's destruction. Further updates on the investigation and the identities of the victims are expected in the coming days.