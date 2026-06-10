Amy Smart Addresses Crank 3 Rumors, Suggests Sequel Unlikely

Amy Smart, who played Eve in the Crank franchise, has finally spoken about the long-rumored third installment. In a recent interview, she dashed hopes for Crank 3 while fondly recalling her experience working with Jason Statham.

Fans of the high-octane Crank franchise have been waiting for over a decade for a third installment, but recent comments from star Amy Smart suggest that the wait may never end.

In a new interview, Smart, who played Eve in both Crank (2006) and Crank: High Voltage (2009), addressed the long-standing rumors of Crank 3, saying that she had heard talk of a sequel but that it 'kind of died' and she hasn't heard anything more. This is the first time a cast member has publicly weighed in on the possibility of a third film since the rumors faded in the early 2010s.

While Smart's update is disappointing for fans who have held out hope for another adrenaline-fueled adventure with Chev Chelios, she also spoke warmly about her time on the original films. The Crank series, directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, is known for its hyper-kinetic style and outrageous premise. The first film follows LA-based British assassin Chev Chelios (Jason Statham), who is injected with a synthetic poison that requires him to keep his adrenaline constantly spiking to stay alive.

Smart's character, Eve, is his loyal girlfriend who gets swept up in the chaos. The sequel, Crank: High Voltage, doubled down on the absurdity, with Chelios having his heart replaced with a battery that needs regular jolts of electricity. Smart recalled that the films were 'wild' and that she loved where Eve's story went in the sequel, evolving into a stripper with a heart of gold.

She also praised Statham, calling him 'so professional' and 'such a badass' but also incredibly nice, always looking out for her comfort during stunt work. While Crank 3 remains in limbo, Jason Statham continues to dominate the action genre. He is set to reprise his role as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, scheduled for release in January 2027, with new director Timo Tjahjanto at the helm.

The first Beekeeper was a major box office hit, making the sequel one of the most anticipated action films of the year. For those craving the wild ride of Crank, both films are currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Smart's comments serve as a bittersweet reminder of the franchise's legacy, which still holds a special place in the hearts of action fans.

The Crank films remain cult classics, celebrated for their relentless energy and Statham's iconic performance, even if a third chapter is not meant to be





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