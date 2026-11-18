Amy Schumer attends the Good+ Foundation benefit in NYC, discussing her 50-pound weight loss using GLP-1 drugs and sharing her health history with Mounjaro.

Amy Schumer attended the A Very Good+ Night of Comedy at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night, showcasing her significant physical transformation to the public. The 45-year-old comedian wore a bubblegum-pink minidress that highlighted her slimmed-down figure while supporting the Good+ Foundation. This non-profit organization provides essential items to families in need throughout New York City.

Schumer Discusses GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey

Amy Schumer revealed last year that she had shed at least 50 pounds using GLP-1 weight-loss medications. She attended the event to show support for the comedy benefit organized by the Good+ Foundation. Her appearance drew immediate attention due to her dramatic physical changes and stylish red carpet ensemble. The comedian opted for a simple look with pink open-toe heels and no accessories.

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Event Details and Headliners Announced

The A Very Good+ Night of Comedy featured performances by Jerry Seinfeld, who was among the evening's headliners. Other scheduled acts included Marcello Hernández, George Wallace, and Leanne Morgan. Amy Schumer was not listed as a performer but joined stars backstage for photos with Jessica Seinfeld and Ryan Hamilton. Jessica Seinfeld founded the Good+ Foundation and chairs its board of directors.

Jessica Seinfeld Reflects on Foundation Milestone

Jessica Seinfeld stated that she could not have imagined the community accomplishments when she started Good+ 25 years ago. She emphasized the role of comedy in bringing people together and raising critical funds for families in need. Seinfeld expressed gratitude to everyone who has helped make the foundation's work possible over the past quarter-century. She noted it was fitting to celebrate this milestone with Jerry and the group of comedians present.

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Schumer's Medical History and Medication Switch

Amy Schumer previously had a negative experience with Ozempic three years ago, becoming bedridden due to severe nausea. She explained that her GDF15 gene makes her prone to nausea, which also affected her during pregnancy. Schumer switched to Mounjaro, which provided a much more positive experience for her weight loss journey. She noted that while Ozempic caused her to lose 30 pounds quickly, it left her unable to lift her head off the pillow.

Red Carpet Interactions and Personal Updates

Schumer caught up with journalists George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on the red carpet before the event. She was also pictured backstage with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The actress finalized a divorce agreement with her former husband Chris Fischer in September. She has been openly sharing her health journey and weight loss progress with fans in recent months.