Amy Schumer debuted bangs on Thanksgiving, comparing her new look to Sabrina Carpenter’s locks.

After the comedian zhuzhed up her usual blonde hairdo with a new set of bangs, she jokingly asked fans to please please please stop mixing her up with the “Espresso” singer.

“Now that I have bangs, a lot of people are thinking that I am someone I’m not, like Sabrina Carpenter,” Schumer quipped of the Grammy winner's iconic glam in a Nov. 26star felt pretty as she showed off her new wispy bangs while donning a white tank top. Meanwhile, the rest of her locks cascaded around her shoulders in a no-fuss—or perhaps no-nonsense—hairstyle. But it wouldn’t be the first time the 45-year-old has showed off a change in her appearance.

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After all, she shared a slew of photos flaunting her slimmed-down figure while vacationing on a yacht this summer. —donned a floral-print bikini top, cream bottoms and sunglasses as she soaked up some sun on one of the boat’s decks. And just like her photos, Schumer isn’t interested in re-touching the reality of her weight loss.