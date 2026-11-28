Amy Schumer Channels Sabrina Carpenter With New Hair Transformation
Amy Schumer debuted bangs on Thanksgiving, comparing her new look to Sabrina Carpenter’s locks.
After the comedian zhuzhed up her usual blonde hairdo with a new set of bangs, she jokingly asked fans to please please please stop mixing her up with the “Espresso” singer.
“Now that I have bangs, a lot of people are thinking that I am someone I’m not, like Sabrina Carpenter,” Schumer quipped of the Grammy winner's iconic glam in a Nov. 26star felt pretty as she showed off her new wispy bangs while donning a white tank top. Meanwhile, the rest of her locks cascaded around her shoulders in a no-fuss—or perhaps no-nonsense—hairstyle. But it wouldn’t be the first time the 45-year-old has showed off a change in her appearance.
After all, she shared a slew of photos flaunting her slimmed-down figure while vacationing on a yacht this summer. —donned a floral-print bikini top, cream bottoms and sunglasses as she soaked up some sun on one of the boat’s decks. And just like her photos, Schumer isn’t interested in re-touching the reality of her weight loss.
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