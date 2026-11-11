Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seek Joint TV Return

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are pursuing a joint television comeback, aiming for a married couple hosting model similar to Live with Kelly and Mark following their departure from ABC News.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are actively plotting a joint return to the television industry, seeking a career trajectory that mirrors the successful partnership of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Sources indicate that the former Good Morning America co-hosts have been in contact with various networks since their high-profile departures, but they remain committed to securing roles that allow them to work together as a married couple.

Targeting Couple-Centric Show Formats

The primary goal for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is to secure a position on a program structured similarly to Live with Kelly and Mark. An insider confirmed that the dynamic established by Ripa and Consuelos is viewed as the ideal template for the pair's professional ambitions. While they are open to accepting any television offer, the defining condition for their return is the requirement to collaborate directly with one another rather than pursuing separate projects.

Also read Dr. Amy Wechsler Introduces Her First Product Line

This strategic focus stems from their shared history at ABC News, where they served as anchors on GMA3: What You Need to Know. Their decision to seek a unified path forward reflects a deliberate effort to rebuild their careers based on their personal union and professional synergy. They have explicitly stated that their career moves are not merely a reaction to their recent marriage but a continuation of efforts dating back to their initial exit from the network.

History of Declining Solo Offers

Amy Robach has previously been identified as a strong candidate for solo roles, including being considered the frontrunner to replace Deborah Norville at Inside Edition. Despite significant interest from the network, those negotiations did not result in an agreement. Robach reportedly declined multiple job offers during this period because her partner, T.J. Holmes, was not receiving comparable opportunities. Her priority remained finding a platform where both she and Holmes could thrive simultaneously.

Advertisement

T.J. Holmes also faced challenges in re-entering the market independently after leaving ABC News. The couple's mutual support system meant that neither would accept a position that excluded the other. This stance has delayed their individual returns but strengthened their combined appeal to producers looking for established chemistry between co-hosts. Their persistence highlights a refusal to settle for roles that do not accommodate their relationship status.

Context of Departure and Public Relations

The couple's absence from mainstream television began after they were pictured getting cozy while still married to their respective ex-spouses in 2022. This incident sparked widespread media scrutiny and led to their eventual departure from ABC News. On January 27, 2023, ABC News President Kim Godwin issued a statement confirming that both parties agreed it was best for everyone to move on from the network. The statement acknowledged their talent and contributions over the years.

Holmes later clarified the nature of the controversy, noting that while they were outed as being in a relationship, the public perception wrongly framed them as adulterers cheating on their spouses. This distinction has been central to their narrative as they attempt to reintegrate into the industry. The timing of their recent wedding, which occurred earlier this month, adds a new layer to their public image as they seek to redefine their professional identities.

Current Status and Future Prospects

Despite their ongoing efforts to return to television, sources suggest that Amy Robach has lost touch with many colleagues from her time at ABC News. This isolation contrasts with her previous close relationships within the network, where she was well-regarded by staff and peers. The breakdown of these professional connections may complicate her ability to secure immediate placements without a formal pitch or representation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, T.J. Holmes remains focused on finding a suitable vehicle for their joint comeback. The couple has kept in touch with broader television contacts, even if their specific network ties have faded. Their strategy relies on leveraging their existing fame and the unique appeal of a married couple hosting a show together. Industry observers are watching closely to see if any major networks will step forward with an offer that meets their conditions.