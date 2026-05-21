Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Engage in June 2026

Former Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been engaged and plan to get married in June 2026. They delayed the announcement of their engagement to keep it exclusive.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes , former Good Morning America co-hosts who were both married, have become engaged and are planning to tie the knot in June 2026.

The couple shared the news on their iHeartRadio podcast, keeping the engagement under wraps before revealing it. Amy Robach proudly wore her engagement ring in football stadiums to keep waiting for someone to point it out or ask about it. The wedding is expected to be intimate, with only 50 to 100 guests. The couple aims to rebuild their careers and feel like they are soulmates, wanting to be together from the beginning





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Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Engagement June 2026 Wedding Deferred Wedding Announcement Football Stadium Engagement Ring UNITIFIED AMY ROBACH T.J. HOLMES

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