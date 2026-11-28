Amy Poehler stars in the new Peacock comedy Dig, based on Kate Myers' novel. The series debuts at number one on streaming charts with strong critical reception.

Amy Poehler has returned to television with a new comedy series titled Dig, which premiered on Peacock and immediately claimed the number one spot on the platform. The show reunites the actress with Parks and Recreation co-creator Michael Schur, who serves as both a creative partner and executive producer. This release marks a significant return to small-screen humor for the Emmy winner after more than a decade away from her most famous role.

Archaeological Mystery Drives New Plot

The series is adapted from Kate Myers' 2023 novel Excavations and unfolds at a dig site in Greece. The narrative centers on Elise, a lead archaeologist portrayed by Poehler, who desperately wants to launch her own independent excavation. For years, she has been forced to play second fiddle to Nigel, a British scientist played by Hugh Laurie, who refuses to retire and strictly adheres to tradition. Despite his sincere love for the field, Nigel often claims credit for any interesting discoveries made by the team.

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Elise and her fellow archaeologists stumble upon a discovery that initially seems like a chance to prove their worth. Instead, the find jeopardizes their careers and pulls them into an international conspiracy. The main cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza, who appear alongside Poehler and Laurie on the dig site. Their characters must navigate the treacherous waters of academic politics and global intrigue.

Strong Cast and Critical Reception

Supporting the main stars is a robust group of comedic actors in recurring roles. The cast features What We Do in the Shadows alum Kayvan Novak and Big Mouth star Jason Mantzoukas. They are joined by Bonita Friedericy, Jon Pointing, and Brennan Lee Mulligan, among others. This ensemble brings a diverse range of talents to the production, enhancing the show's comedic and dramatic elements.

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Early audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers flocking to the platform on the day of launch. Critics have also responded well, landing a solid 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience scores are slightly higher at 81%, indicating strong viewer satisfaction. The show has quickly become one of the most watched titles on Peacock following its debut.

Competitive Streaming Landscape

Disney and Peacock have been investing heavily in exclusive content to attract and retain subscribers. This series is part of a broader strategy to offer diverse programming that appeals to a wide range of demographics. The success of Dig demonstrates the enduring appeal of star-driven comedies with strong literary adaptations.

The show joins a competitive lineup of new releases on streaming platforms during this period. Other notable additions include Netflix's The Hunting Wives Season 2 and The Mosquito Bowl, as well as Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099. Despite this competition, Dig has managed to secure its place as a top-tier offering on Peacock. The series combines humor with mystery, offering something for both longtime fans and new viewers. Its blend of archaeological intrigue and character-driven comedy sets it apart from other recent releases. The strong performances by Poehler and Laurie anchor the narrative, providing both emotional depth and laughs. As viewers continue to watch, the show's trajectory suggests it may become a standout hit for the platform. The detailed setting and complex characters invite deeper engagement with the source material. Michael Schur's involvement ensures a familiar tone that resonates with his previous work. This release highlights the ongoing evolution of streaming content and viewer preferences.