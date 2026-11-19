Amy Poehler stars in Peacock's new archaeological workplace comedy Dig. The series reunites the Parks and Recreation creative team for a mystery-driven story in Greece.

Amy Poehler returns to television comedy after more than a decade, headlining Peacock's new 10-episode half-hour series titled Dig. The show marks a significant collaboration between Poehler, Mike Schur, and J.J. Philbin, reprising their successful dynamic from Parks and Recreation. Based on Kate Myers' bestselling novel Excavations, the series transports the audience to an archaeological site in Greece.

Workplace Comedy Meets Archaeological Mystery

The series initially attempts to function as a traditional workplace comedy, relying heavily on the hierarchies of a dig site and academic turf wars for its humor. However, the narrative finds its strongest footing when the characters move past bickering over chain-of-command issues. The story shifts toward a collaborative mystery where the team must excavate long-buried personal issues alongside historical artifacts. This pivot allows the ensemble cast to develop deeper connections rather than remaining stuck in superficial professional rivalries.

Also read From a pit in Pawnee to one in Greece: Amy Poehler and Mike Schur reunite for ‘Dig’

Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin clearly intend for Dig to emulate the success of their previous collaborations, but the early episodes lean too heavily into the dysfunctional team template. The show eventually realizes it works better as a caper than a strict workplace satire. By focusing on the job itself rather than just the comedic friction between colleagues, the series creates a more engaging environment for its characters and viewers.

Character Dynamics and Casting Choices

Amy Poehler stars as Elise DeBellnick, a dedicated career archaeologist who has spent her adult life as the right-hand person to Dr. Neville Wycombe. Played by Hugh Laurie, Wycombe is a legendary, pompous, and charming British professor who frequently announces his retirement every summer but consistently stays. Elise dreams of leading her own dig in Scotland, a goal frequently thwarted by academic funding issues and Wycombe's refusal to leave his position.

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Elise's management style is blunt and humorless, creating friction with the twenty-something students who prefer a more relaxed holiday atmosphere on the Aegean coast. The show introduces several key women around Elise, including Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan and Antonia Thomas as Clare. Dylan is a former favorite of the dig who ghosted the site years ago, while Clare serves as the hyper-competent lab manager roughly a decade younger than Elise. A complicated love triangle involving Clare's fiancé, Gary, adds minimal tension due to underdeveloped backstories.

Fina Strazza delivers a standout performance as Patty Borkman, Wycombe's twitchy and overeager assistant. Described as having a goofy, wide-eyed sincerity, Strazza's portrayal feels unmanufactured and endearing. Her chemistry with Poehler develops naturally, providing the oddball energy the show desperately needs. Kayvan Novak also shines as Stavros, the local Greek mayor who is ridiculous and openly besotted with Elise. These character choices ground the series in genuine humanity rather than relying solely on plot mechanics.

Production Flaws and Narrative Stakes

The central mystery revolves around the discovery of a rare artifact dubbed Pretty Woman. While the plot is competently handled, the discovery itself feels contrived and too perfectly timed to drive the narrative forward. The artifact lacks realistic texture, appearing too clean, white, and pristine to be an authentic ancient find. This aesthetic choice robs the discovery of the historical weight necessary to sustain the second half of the season.

Despite these production flaws, the underlying character work remains genuinely worthwhile. The series benefits from cameos from familiar faces like Mo Collins, which serve as fun surprises without demanding too much narrative weight. The focus remains firmly on the setting and the professional environment it houses. Ultimately, Dig offers a compelling return for Poehler and her creative team, even if it requires the viewer to push past its initial stylistic missteps.