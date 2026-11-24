Amy Poehler and Mike Schur return to collaborate on Dig, a new Peacock series. The showrunners discuss adapting Kate Myers' novel and their unique partnership dynamic.

Amy Poehler and Mike Schur are reuniting for a new television project that promises to capture the same creative chemistry that defined their previous hit. The duo is collaborating on Dig, a new series premiering on Peacock. This marks their first time working together as showrunners since their acclaimed tenure on Parks and Recreation.

Dig Stars Amy Poehler in New Archaeological Comedy

Poehler plays Elise DeBellnick, a dedicated career archaeologist who leads the annual summer excavation in Greece. She works under the supervision of Dr. Neville Wycombe, portrayed by Hugh Laurie, who is depicted as both charming and pompous. Elise is characterized as hardworking and straightforward, having never led her own dig site. After discovering an overlooked artifact, she resolves to establish her own legacy in her field. The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Max Greenfield, and Kayvan Novak. The series is adapted from the book Excavations by Kate Myers.

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How Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin Collaborate as a Couple

This project represents the first professional collaboration between showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin, who have been married for twenty-one years. The partnership was initiated when Poehler contacted Schur directly to propose adapting Myers' novel into a television series. Schur and Philbin immediately recognized the potential of the source material. They viewed the story as an opportunity to explore workplace dynamics among women of different ages. They described the characters as representing four different life stages of a single individual. The narrative uses archaeology as a metaphor for digging through the past to uncover the truth.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on the Creative Process

Philbin expressed excitement about joining the project after Schur pitched the idea to him. He described working with Poehler as a dream for any woman in comedy. The couple decided against establishing rigid ground rules for their collaboration. They aimed to let their natural dynamic guide the creative process. Schur noted that their long experience in television comedy allowed for an effortless division of labor. They found it convenient to discuss plot details while doing household chores or walking their children. This informal approach made the development phase feel easy and enjoyable for the entire team.

Implications for Future Peacock Original Content

The release of Dig follows discussions about the final season of another popular Peacock series, A Man on the Inside. Schur teased details regarding that upcoming season during interviews with Collider. The collaboration highlights Peacock's strategy of leveraging established comedy creators. It also showcases the continued appeal of workplace narratives with strong female leads. The series demonstrates how literary adaptations can be successfully translated to streaming platforms. Poehler's role in Dig offers a significant departure from her previous iconic characters. The show aims to balance professional ambition with personal growth.