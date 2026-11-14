Amy Poehler and Michael Schur Return With Peacock Series Dig

Amy Poehler and Michael Schur reunite for the Peacock series Dig, based on Kate Myers' novel Excavations, premiering November 23 on the streaming platform.

Amy Poehler returns to the forefront of live-action television comedy after more than a decade away from the genre. She stars in the new Peacock series Dig alongside original Parks and Recreation partner Michael Schur. The show premieres on November 23, marking a significant return to the screen for the actress known for her role as Leslie Knope.

Dig Series Premise And Release Date

Peacock will release the new series Dig on November 23. The show is adapted from Kate Myers' bestselling novel Excavations. It follows four women at different career stages working on an archaeological dig site in Greece. They set aside their professional differences after uncovering a discovery that triggers an international conspiracy.

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Cast And Creative Team

Michael Schur co-created Dig with Amy Poehler, who also stars as the lead archaeologist Elise. Hugh Laurie plays Neville, a British scientist who claims credit for discoveries and refuses to retire. The main cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Fina Strazza, and Antonia Thomas.

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Supporting Cast And Guest Stars

Jason Mantzoukas, Noma Dumezweni, and Brennan Lee Mulligan appear in recurring roles. Kayvan Novak leads a group of guest stars that includes Max Greenfield. Other guests are Jon Pointing, Bonita Friedericy, and Dan Bucatinsky. This ensemble supports the central narrative of archaeological intrigue.

Industry Context And Future Outlook

Her last major live-action comedy role was on Parks and Recreation. She has since produced Russian Doll and Duncanville. The release on November 23 positions the series for a holiday binge on Peacock. This return signals a major shift in her recent career trajectory.