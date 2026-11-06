Amy Klobuchar Senate Successor Race in Minnesota

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar faces scrutiny over her Senate seat appointment as she transitions to Governor. Explore key contenders like Kelly Morrison and Angie Craig.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is preparing to assume the state governorship in January, triggering an immediate search for a successor to her vacant United States Senate seat. Klobuchar secured the governorship by defeating Republican state House Speaker Lisa Demuth with approximately 55 percent of the vote, while Demuth received 42 percent in the North Star State's gubernatorial election. Her victory followed outgoing Governor Tim Walz's decision not to seek a third term due to a corruption controversy that surrounded his administration.

The Appointment Mechanism and Timing

Under Minnesota law, a vacancy in the United States Senate must be filled by an appointment made by the governor. This procedural detail means the authority to select Klobuchar's successor could rest with either Tim Walz or Amy Klobuchar herself, depending on the precise timing of her resignation. Klobuchar has suggested she might choose to name her own Senate successor after taking office as governor.

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However, David Schultz, a professor of political science and legal studies at Hamline University, noted that Klobuchar may instead leave the appointment to Tim Walz while privately signaling her preferred candidate. Such a move could help avoid criticism that she is using her promotion to the governor's mansion to personally select her own replacement in the Senate. The outcome depends heavily on whether her resignation occurs before or after she is sworn in as governor on January 4.

Top Contenders and Ideological Alignment

The list of potential Democratic replacements for Amy Klobuchar includes prominent state and federal officials who share her political ideology and possess strong electoral prospects. U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison of Minnesota's District 3 is considered the top contender. Morrison recently won her reelection bid against Republican Tyler Bass with 64 percent of the vote to Bass's 35.9 percent, demonstrating significant voter support in her district.

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Democrat Angie Craig represents another viable possibility for the Senate seat. Craig previously served as a U.S. representative before leaving that seat to run for the open Senate race, where she lost to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in the primary election. Flanagan won that nomination by 20 percentage points. Schultz observed that Craig is ideologically much closer to Klobuchar and possesses relevant congressional experience.

Secretary of State and Other Potential Picks

Another name frequently floated in political circles is Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. Simon recently won his reelection campaign against Republican Tad Jude with 54.7 percent of the vote to Jude's 41.8 percent. Despite his victory, Schultz expressed doubt that Amy Klobuchar would select a man as her replacement. He pointed out that there are currently two women serving in the Senate from Minnesota, including Klobuchar and Tina Smith, who is retiring at the end of her term.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan won the election to fill the seat vacated by Tina Smith. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was also mentioned as an early name in the mix, but Schultz indicated that a serving member of the Minnesota state legislature might be selected instead. He characterized the list of potential candidates as small, with no specific legislative names currently circulating widely. Schultz noted that political rumors can often be far from reality.

Excluded Candidates and Next Steps

Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar and former Governor Tim Walz are considered unlikely to be chosen as Klobuchar's successor. Schultz stated that Klobuchar is a centrist and is not inclined to pick someone from the more progressive or liberal wing of the party, especially after Flanagan was elected. This ideological alignment effectively rules out Omar. Furthermore, Schultz doubts Walz would be an option given his declined approval ratings.

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The person selected to fill the Senate seat will serve on an interim basis until the next election, which is scheduled for November 2027. Klobuchar's current six-year term is set to end at the end of 2030. The new Senate term begins on January 3. Klobuchar must resign from her Senate seat sometime before she is sworn in as governor on January 4. If the resignation occurs close to the swear-in date, Klobuchar will likely make the selection. If it happens earlier, Tim Walz will make the choice, though he is expected to consider Klobuchar's preferences.