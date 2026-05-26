Amy Grant says doctor’s blunt advice after traumatic brain injury changed her life

Amy Grant reveals the blunt advice a doctor gave her after her 2022 bike accident brain injury that inspired her deeply personal new album release.

Anne Hathaway's secret decade-long medical condition left her nearly blind throughout her 30s Country star steps away from music to focus on himself after fame took a toll Kathie Lee Gifford lists her Connecticut waterfront estate for a staggering $100 million asking priceGary Sinise says his money would be ‘moving a lot faster out the door’ if he still lived in CaliforniaComedian recalls 'most terrifying night' of her life after 600-pound fridge fell on her while her kids slept Helena Christensen soaks up the sun in strapless swimsuit after turning heads at Cannes Film Festival'Virgin River' actor's friend shares eerie premonition after fatal discovery in suspected murder‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith says beauty secret isn’t makeup or diet after fans praise youthful glow Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black's one rule that has kept their marriage strong for nearly 35 yearsCarmen Electra channels her Playboy past in leopard-print bunny costume on the red carpet‘No Greater Sacrifice’ recipients share emotional story of late Army RangerAmy Grant says she would 'have been dead’ without Vince Gill cardiologist visitComedian Jamie Kennedy speaks on the 'tail-end' of 'the great wokeness'Amy Grant says doctor’s candid advice after brain injury reshaped her life Amy Grant shares how a doctor’s advice after her traumatic brain injury inspired her healing journey and led her back to songwriting.was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes after falling off her bike.

She was later treated at a hospital for a concussion as well as cuts and abrasions. Grant, 65, has previously shared that her brain injury caused lingering symptoms including short-term memory problems, a slowed response time, balance issues,and difficulty remembering lyrics.

The six-time Grammy Award winner said that she battled depression while enduring a long period of recovery.first collection of original music During a May 13 interview with Fox News Digital at the Covenant House California's"Speak Out" event, Grant explained how a doctor's straightforward guidance became the catalyst for a new chapter in her songwriting career and inspired her to share her story.

"I got involved with writing in a more intentional way a couple of years ago, and I really did it as part of my own," she recalled. "I've just been through a lot, as we all have, but I was two years past a pretty significant head injury and a doctor at the hospital said, 'Here's my advice. Lean in, don't pull back, don't shrink. Lean into the things that you've loved.

'" BRANDI CARLILE HONORS AMY GRANT AND U2 AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS: 'CHANGED THE WAY THAT GOD AND FAITH ARE SEEN' Grant explained that aging has changed the way that she approaches songwriting, bringing her a new sense of perspective and freedom. "In the whole record ‘The Me That Remains,’ I feel like I'm just I'm a witness to my life and others' lives," she said.

"I find the older, I get the less I'm worried about how it comes out. There's something about time that gives you the freedom to speak the truth. It's not always pretty, but it just is what it is.

" "So I don't know that I was holding back before, but I think it's just at 65, it's so lovely just to be a witness and to sing about what I see," Grant added. Reflecting on the meaning behind the album, Grant said,"For every one of us, ‘The Me That Remains’ is like who you wake up and look at in the mirror.

And we've all been through so much, and it's just, you've got to wrap your arms around your own life, welcome yourself, and to the ability you can do that, you have the capacity to welcome other people.

"In addition to the traumatic brain injury that she sustained in her bike accident, Grant has faced other serious health challenges in the past few years. Grant recalled that after the bike crash, she was working with a vocalist who pointed out that the singer had experienced visible changes in the appearance of her neck. She said that doctors later discovered she had a thyroglossal duct cyst in her throat that suddenly enlarged after the trauma.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, thyroglossal duct cysts are rare cysts in the throat that are present at birth. The cysts are usually discovered in children 10 years old or younger and rarely found after a person reaches adulthood.in January 2023 to remove the cyst and told People that she had to relearn how to sing following the procedure.

COUNTRY STAR CARLY PEARCE ISSUES URGENT HEALTH PLEA AFTER BEING IGNORED BY DOCTORS: 'PLEASE GO GET CHECKED' In late 2019, Grant accompanied her husband, country singer Vince Gill, to a cardiologist appointment because he had been experiencing. After examining Gill and telling him he was fine, his cardiologist, Dr. John Bright Cage, turned his attention to Grant and suggested that she also get her heart checked.

Testing and scans revealed that Grant had a rare birth defect called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, or a PAPVR, whichin 2024, Grant recalled that although Cage outlined the medical details of the condition, it was his frank assessment that gave her a clearer sense of the danger she was facing. Video"No one was more surprised than I was that I was living with this," she shared.

"There was nothing about my life that said, 'You have a ticking time bomb. ' But I do. "She discovered that she had a rare congenital heart condition while accompanying her husband Vince Gill to his appointment with his cardiologist. During her interview with Fox News Digital, Grant candidly reflected on what might have happened if she had not accompanied Gill to his doctor's visit on that fateful day.

While reflecting on whether her serious health challenges had changed her perspective on fame and success, Grant explained that her family has always kept her grounded.

"I think the most helpful thing that has tempered my life from the beginning is that I'm from a big family and if I had something big happen to me career-wise, you know, selling out the Forum or something, I would call home 'Guess what happened? ' And I'd be three sentences in and then I'd hear about my nephew's basketball game. I go, 'Ok, how many points did he get? ,'" Grant told Fox News Digital.

"Life is always in context with everything. ""What I feel now is that there's a lot less of life ahead of me than behind me," she continued. "I'm grateful. Every day I wake up, I go, 'Oh my gosh, I've got another day, I have another day.

' And I think until some pretty serious things happen to me physically, I never thought about not having another day and now, every day's a gift. Even the hard stuff, because you kind of go, 'How do we navigate?

'" "And what I really feel a sense of is all of our connectedness to each other," Grant added. "I could not have survived any of those things without community. "and my three sisters, all of our kids, our grandkids at Easter. " she recalled.

"And we got out in the yard, and we made a big circle, just kind of a shape where everybody's holding hands, and we just said, 'Just look around. Just look at the gift of each other, because there's not ever a guarantee that the next time we gather, we'll all be here.

' And that's just part of recognizing the gift of each day. "The"Every Heartbeat" hitmaker spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of her headlining performance at Covenant House California’s inaugural"Speak Out," a ticketed live music event that was held at the iconic Troubadour on May 13 and benefited California’sCovenant House is an international nonprofit charity that provides safe housing, food, and holistic care for young people experiencing homelessness and survivors of The event also featured testimonies and performances from young people who have transitioned from homelessness to independence through the nonprofit’s programs.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Grant said that she was"honored" that she was asked to perform at the event and shared what participating in it meant to her.

"I love all of the different youth that are singing. I was up there in the balcony going, 'Oh my gosh, every voice represents a lifetime.

' And I think some of these kids have seen more in their life and overcome hurdles that I can only imagine," she said. "And to be a part of supporting this community is a gift to me. " Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume





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