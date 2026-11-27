Relatives of missing Irish teen Amy Fitzpatrick urge Spanish authorities to reopen the cold case, arguing the investigation was overshadowed by the Madeleine McCann search.

Family members of Amy Fitzpatrick are launching a renewed campaign for justice after 18 years of silence surrounding the disappearance of the 15-year-old Irish teenager. The call for action comes as a new three-part documentary series highlights fractures within the family and demands that Spanish authorities upgrade the inquiry from a missing persons case to a murder investigation. Amy was last seen in the Mijas area of Spain on January 1, 2008, following her celebration of New Year's Eve 2007 at a friend's residence.

The Disappearance Timeline and Last Known Movements

Amy Fitzpatrick, originally from Dublin, had been living in Mijas, Spain, since 2004 following her parents' separation. On the night of December 31, 2007, she spent time babysitting her friend Ashley's younger brother before calling her mother, Audrey Mahon, at midnight to wish her a happy New Year. This telephone call remains the final confirmed communication between Amy and her mother.

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The following evening, Amy embarked on a 20-minute walk home from Ashley's house via a dirt track in the heart of the Costa del Sol around 10pm. She was carrying a Bershka bag containing a tracksuit lent by Ashley and a pink-coloured Irish mobile phone. She never arrived at her destination, and despite the immediate deployment of more than 200 police officers, she has not been located in the 18 years since.

Comparisons to Madeleine McCann and Investigation Hurdles

Documentary director Vicki Cooper stated that the case unfolded in the shadow of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who went missing in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. Cooper noted that the British press was completely dominated by the McCann case at the time, potentially overshadowing the story of Amy, who was working-class, Irish, and a teenager. The series suggests these factors may have led to the case not being taken as seriously as it could have been.

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Amy's family believes the investigation was hindered by a lack of resources and poor coordination between authorities in Spain and Ireland. While Amy's parents hired the same private investigators used by the McCann family, the official police inquiry stalled significantly. Spanish police initially theorised that Amy had run away, citing a past incident where she had gone missing voluntarily for only a few hours.

Family Conflict and Demands for a Murder Inquiry

Amy's aunt, Christine Kenny, has described her niece as Ireland's Madeleine McCann, arguing that she has been ignored and forgotten despite being a child at the time of her vanishing. Kenny emphasized that there has been no contact or liaison with Spanish police in years. The family is requesting that the case be upgraded to a murder enquiry, expressing the belief that Amy is more than likely dead.

Despite the unified public plea for a review, the family is currently split. Audrey Mahon, Amy's mother, and her husband, convicted killer Dave Mahon, have participated in the new Sky Documentaries series. In contrast, Amy's father, Christopher Fitzpatrick, who had separated from Audrey in 2004, wants to find Amy, bring her home, and bury her. The family is aware that the current investigation is on the verge of being shut down as part of a standard 20-year process.

Key Evidence and Unresolved Clues

One of the few tangible pieces of evidence recovered was Amy's pink-coloured Irish mobile phone, which was found in the Fitzpatrick family home during an initial police search. Investigators also focused on a white Ford Fiesta with British plates belonging to a 34-year-old Irish friend who repaired Amy's computer. This vehicle was stolen around the same time Amy disappeared, but the theory that Amy had fled using the car did not yield results.

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To this day, no one has been formally arrested or interviewed in relation to Amy's disappearance. The combination of the stalled official inquiry, the passing of time, and the deep emotional rifts within the family has led relatives to seek independent scrutiny through media exposure. The primary goal remains securing a formal review of the cold case to finally uncover the truth behind the events of January 2008.