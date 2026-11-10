Amy Dowden Mocks Fan Claims About Neil Jones Strictly Waist Moment

Amy Dowden and Neil Jones mocked fan claims about an awkward Strictly Come Dancing moment in a playful Instagram video. Neil also announced a second baby.

Amy Dowden has shared a playful Instagram video with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Neil Jones, dismissing fan claims that she felt 'uncomfortable' after he held her waist during an awkward moment on the show. The clip, posted to social media, shows the pair joking about the moment that drew criticism from viewers. The response suggests there is no bad blood between the two dancers.

The original moment happened on Saturday night, when Dowden, 36, stood at the top of the stairs celebrating the latest dance. While she wiggled her hips and clapped, Jones, 44, stood directly behind her and placed his hands around her waist. Dowden appeared to have an awkward look on her face, and Jones also pulled co-star Alexis Warr closer before quickly removing his hand.

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Amy Dowden Recreates Waist Moment on Video

Amy Dowden recreated the moment in the rehearsal studio by swapping places with Neil Jones. In the new clip, she stands behind him and places her hands on his waist. Jones pulls a shocked face and, just as Dowden did on the night, pulls Alexis Warr closer.

Dowden then beamed at the camera while standing in front of Jones, showing that she was not uncomfortable as she playfully danced in front of him. The video was designed to answer the criticism directly, turning the original moment into a light-hearted joke for their followers.

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Dowden captioned the post: 'Friends for 20 years! Nothing but love and respect for @mr_njonesofficial.' Jones responded with the hashtags '#nocomment' and '#friendsfor20years', keeping his reply brief while confirming the friendship.

Fan Criticism Over Strictly Dance Contact

The original clip drew multiple comments online, with many viewers claiming that the Welsh dancer looked uncomfortable. Some commenters described the moment as slimy and said it was clear Dowden looked uncomfortable. Others argued that the show is too handsy and that the dancers need a talking to about physical contact.

Neil Jones and Amy Dowden addressed those reactions by posting their own version of the moment rather than issuing a formal statement. Their decision to joke about the criticism shows how the two performers chose to handle the reaction on social media, with Dowden making the friendship the centre of the message.

The new clip also comes shortly after Jones announced that he and his wife are expecting a second baby. He and Love Island star Chyna Mills, 27, are already parents to daughter Havana. The couple shared the news on Monday in a sweet Instagram video featuring their two-year-old.

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In that video, the trio dressed in matching white and embraced in a field before Jones leaned down to kiss his wife's baby bump. The couple captioned the post with a white love heart. Mills had previously said that the couple got together after she caught his eye on the ITV dating show in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing Under Pressure From BBC Scandals

Strictly Come Dancing is facing immense pressure from BBC bosses after a controversial few years. The Mail on Sunday reported that Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans made an inappropriate remark on the Strictly live tour last year. Evans, now described as a disgraced celebrity, used the phrase 'spit roast' in a crude sexual reference directed at co-star Janette Manrara.

Professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima left the show in 2024 following allegations about their behaviour towards their dance partners. The BBC apologised to actress Amanda Abbington over Pernice's behaviour during the 2023 series and upheld her complaints, accusing him of verbal bullying and harassment.

In July 2024, the BBC announced new welfare measures for Strictly Come Dancing. The changes include introducing chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, adding two new welfare producers, and providing additional training for the professional dancers, production team and crew. These steps were introduced as the broadcaster worked to address concerns about conduct behind the scenes.