Amy Dowden and Neil Jones Defend Strictly Moment Amid Welfare Reforms

Amy Dowden and Neil Jones address viral criticism over a dance floor interaction while BBC implements new welfare measures for Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Amy Dowden and Neil Jones have directly addressed viral speculation regarding their on-stage interaction during the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer and celebrity partner cleared up rumors that Dowden felt uncomfortable after Jones placed his hands around her waist during a celebration.

Clarifying Viral Dance Floor Interaction

Dowden, aged 36, shared a humorous Instagram video to debunk claims from fans who interpreted a specific moment as inappropriate or unwelcome. During the broadcast on Saturday night, the pair stood at the top of the stairs following a successful dance routine. As Dowden wiggled her hips and clapped, Jones, aged 44, stood directly behind her and wrapped his arms around her waist. The visual led some viewers to perceive an awkward expression on Dowden's face, prompting her to pull co-star Alexis Warr closer to her side before Jones swiftly removed his hand.

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Social Media Response Highlights Friendship

The incident sparked immediate backlash on social media platforms, with numerous comments labeling the behavior as slimy and suggesting the show requires stricter boundaries for physical contact. Critics argued that the dancers needed formal guidance regarding appropriate touch. To counter these narratives, Dowden and Jones utilized their social media channels to demonstrate their long-standing rapport. Dowden recreated the scenario in a rehearsal studio by swapping positions with Jones, placing her hands on his waist to elicit a shocked reaction and mimic her previous gesture of pulling Warr closer.

Professional Dancers Address Safety Concerns

Dowden captioned her video with a message emphasizing their two-decade friendship, stating there is nothing but love and respect for Jones. Jones responded with a hashtag indicating no comment was necessary while reaffirming their twenty-year bond. This public display of camaraderie comes as the BBC faces intense scrutiny over its handling of conduct within the Strictly Come Dancing production. The broadcaster has implemented new welfare protocols following controversies involving other professional dancers, including Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, who departed the show in 2024 due to allegations regarding their behavior toward partners.

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BBC Implements New Welfare Protocols

In July 2024, the BBC announced comprehensive safety reforms for the series, including mandatory chaperones in all rehearsal rooms and the appointment of two additional welfare producers. These measures also provide enhanced training for the professional dancers, production team, and crew members. The updates follow an apology issued to actress Amanda Abbington regarding verbal bullying and harassment allegations against Pernice during the 2023 series. Additionally, concerns were raised last year when opera singer Wynne Evans made an inappropriate remark directed at Janette Manrara during the live tour.

Jones Announces Personal Family Milestone

Amidst the professional developments, Neil Jones has announced significant personal news regarding his family life. He and his wife, Love Island star Chyna Mills, revealed they are expecting their second child. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Havana, shared an Instagram video showing them dressed in matching white outfits and embracing in a field. Jones leaned down to kiss Mills' baby bump, which she noted occurred while she was twelve weeks pregnant during a hike in Bali where he proposed. The couple met on the ITV dating show in 2022 and married after a proposal in Bali, marking a joyful chapter as the show navigates its renewed focus on dancer welfare.