Amy Childs Weight Gain Journey After Skinny Jabs

TOWIE star Amy Childs reveals her recovery from skinny jab induced weight loss. She details her new nutrition plan with Jon Kirk to regain strength and health.

Television personality Amy Childs has publicly shared a visual comparison of her physical transformation, highlighting her progress in regaining weight following a severe decline caused by the use of weight loss injections. The 36-year-old reality star documented her journey from a low of 7 stone, explaining that the dramatic drop in her body mass was compounded by significant emotional stress related to her mother Julie Childs experiencing serious ill health.

Physical Transformation and Health Focus

The former This One Thing for Lunch host posted side-by-side images showing her physique at its lowest point during her struggle with nutrition control compared to her current state. She explicitly stated that she still has a long way to go in building the specific physique she desires, but emphasizes that her primary goal has shifted from simply losing weight to focusing on overall health, physical strength, and athletic performance. This change in perspective marks a significant departure from her previous reliance on the scale as the sole indicator of her well-being.

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Amy explained that the period leading up to her recent wedding to Billy Delbosq was highly stressful, a factor that visibly impacted her body composition. By sharing these candid snapshots, she aims to provide transparency about the difficult months she endured while her body struggled to maintain a stable weight. The images serve as a testament to the effectiveness of her current regimen, which prioritizes sustainable growth over rapid, unhealthy reduction.

Nutritional Strategy and Expert Guidance

Amy credited her recent improvements to the specialized guidance of nutritionist and personal trainer Jon Kirk, whom she describes as one of the best investments she has made in her personal development. She detailed how Jon taught her the fundamentals of proper nutrition, fitness principles, and how to fuel her body adequately to support her daily activities and recovery. This professional support has been instrumental in helping her break free from the dysfunctional habits that had plagued her for years.

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The trainer helps keep Amy accountable and challenges her to maintain high standards in her dietary choices and workout consistency. She noted that Jon's approach is not about restrictive dieting but rather about education and long-term habit formation. By working closely with Jon, Amy has learned to manage her energy levels and nutrition in a way that supports her body rather than punishing it, leading to visible improvements in her skin, muscle tissue, and overall vitality.

Breaking the Dieting Cycle and Future Goals

Previously, Amy described being trapped in a vicious yo-yo dieting cycle where she would under-fuel, experience stress, lose a small amount of weight, and then inevitably regain it. She admitted to not understanding that weight management involves more than just eating less and moving more, citing the importance of mindset and integrating healthy habits into real life. Her new strategy focuses on building tissue and strength, a milestone she never thought she would achieve, noting that her shoulders have actually developed muscle mass under Jon's supervision.

Now married to Billy Delbosq, Amy balances her fitness journey with motherhood to her four children: Polly, Ritchie, and twins Milly and Billy. She continues to encourage followers who feel stuck in similar dieting cycles to seek professional help, praising Jon for providing a sustainable alternative to traditional weight loss methods. While she acknowledges that her journey is still a work in progress, she expresses genuine happiness and confidence in her body for the first time in years, moving forward one step at a time with a renewed sense of purpose and self-care.