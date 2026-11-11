Amy Childs Reveals Weekend Wedding Planning with Billy Delbosq

TV star Amy Childs explains how she and businessman Billy Delbosq planned their three‑day wedding, including last‑minute vow edits and AI assistance. The couple tied the knot in Spain amid ITV coverage.

Amy Childs has offered the public a behind‑the‑scenes glimpse of the three‑day celebration that brought her and businessman Billy Delbosq together in Spain last month. The 36‑year‑old star shared her experience on This Morning on Wednesday, detailing the exact ways her partner helped plan every element of the wedding and the moments that kept her on her toes.

Detailed Planning for a Lavish Spanish Wedding

Amy confirms that Delbosq was responsible for "every single detail" of the ceremony, from flower arrangements to music selections. He told presenter Cat Deeley that he enjoyed the process, stating, "I love planning and I think I've got a perfect attention to detail." Delbosq also selected colours, décor, and logistical aspects such as catering and transportation, ensuring the event ran smoothly across the three days.

Also read Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin Reveal Separation and Relationship Struggles

The couple were surrounded by 160 friends and family when they exchanged vows. The wedding took place in a picturesque Spanish venue that had been chosen months ahead, allowing Delbosq to secure the location and vendors well in advance.

Last‑Minute Vow Panic and AI Help

While the ceremony itself was well‑executed, the couple faced a last‑minute scare: they forgot to write their vows earlier that morning. Childs said the day's stress was alleviated by a quick plea to artificial intelligence. A quick prompt to ChatGPT, as she described it, helped her craft heartfelt promises for the live broadcast.

Advertisement

Host Ben Shepherd laughed that the AI bot "was basically instrumental in explaining her love for her new husband," a comment that received a lighthearted chuckle from the bride, who now credits her technology‑savvy problem‑solving skills.

Choosing Attire with Luxury Bridal Boutique

Childs revealed that she only began finalising her wedding dresses three weeks before the ceremony. She selected three gowns from the luxury bridal boutique Ava Rose Hamilton, a decision that allowed her to showcase a range of styles during the celebrations.

Delbosq's meticulous planning extended to the outfits, ensuring the bride's attire matched the overall theme of the extravaganza. Childs noted that her partner's perfectionist nature fueled the attention to detail throughout the event.

Family, Love, and Renewal After Hardship

For Childs, the wedding held additional emotional weight. Her mother, Julie, suffered a severe heart attack in April and the original September 2025 wedding date was postponed. The bride stated the delay was "a bit too much" given her mother's condition, but now "she's so much better" and the family celebrated as one.

Advertisement

Childs and Delbosq share three children: twins Milly and Billy, both three, and a son named Billy River, born in 2023. The couple also welcomed children together with childhood friends. The wedding marked the culmination of a journey that began with a chance encounter at a bar in 2021 and ended with a public announcement of their relationship in October 2021.

Since the wedding, the couple appeared on TV together, showcasing their new life and confirming that Childs has moved past a series of turbulent relationships to find a calm and happy partnership with Delbosq.