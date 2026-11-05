Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq Wedding Details and Personal Challenges Revealed

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq discuss their Spain wedding, name changes, and Amy's health struggles. Get the exclusive details on their union and future plans.

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq have shared exclusive details about their lavish three-day wedding in Spain, which took place last month at the San Roque Golf Club near Marbella. The couple married surrounded by 160 friends and family members, an event funded in part by an exclusive magazine deal that covered the significant costs associated with the celebration. The union was captured for the television special Amy Childs: A TOWIE Wedding, marking a major public milestone for the reality television star.

Wedding Planning and Personal Challenges

The road to the altar was not without significant emotional hurdles, particularly for Amy Childs, who faced the devastating news of her mother Julie suffering a severe heart attack last April. This health crisis forced the couple to postpone their original wedding date by a full year to prioritize her mother's recovery. Amy Childs described last year as the hardest period of her life, noting that the stress of her mum's ill health caused her to lose substantial weight, dropping to less than 7st at one point.

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Amy Childs revealed that she was physically unable to eat during this difficult time, a struggle that was visible to the public. She previously admitted to taking weight-loss jabs during a period of intense stress, which contributed to her drastic weight loss. Now, the mother of four has enlisted the help of a nutritionist and is working on gaining weight, stating she has put on a stone. She expressed frustration over constant public scrutiny of her body, citing criticism for being both too slim and too heavy at different stages of her career.

The couple successfully tied the knot with Julie present, a moment Amy Childs described as incredible after their world had been turned upside down. The stress of juggling a high-profile wedding, her mother's health, and raising four children left little room for traditional planning. Amy Childs admitted she settled on her wedding attire only three weeks before the big day, ultimately choosing three different dresses from the luxury bridal boutique Ava Rose Hamilton because she could not decide on a single favorite.

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Name Changes and Family Dynamics

Following the ceremony, Amy Childs addressed the question of her surname, confirming she is not yet ready to abandon her famous last name despite being married to Billy Delbosq. She explained that she will change her legal documents slowly, starting with her driving license and then her passport. Amy Childs emphasized that she remains a household name and needs to transition gradually, noting that she was recently confused when a school referred to her as Amy Delbosq, thinking it was another mother.

While Amy Childs keeps the Childs name for her professional identity, she has agreed for her eldest daughter Polly, aged nine, to take her new husband's name. Billy Delbosq, 43, added that the name recognition for Amy Childs is so strong that school staff occasionally addressed him as Billy Childs. The couple already shares twins, Amelia Mae and Billy River, who bear the Delbosq surname, while Amy Childs keeps her fourth child, Ritchie, aged eight, completely out of the public eye.

Billy Delbosq, a businessman adapting to life in the spotlight, handled most of the wedding planning, while Amy Childs focused on last-minute decisions. The couple has four children in total, including Polly, whose father is Amy Childs' ex-partner Bradley Wright. Amy Childs stated that maintaining her brand is crucial, even as she navigates the complexities of blending two large families. She also mentioned that she does not plan to change her name immediately, preferring to keep her professional identity distinct from her marital status for the time being.

Unique Vows and Future Plans

The exchange of vows provided a glimpse into the couple's contrasting approaches to romantic gestures, with one partner relying on modern technology and the other on traditional sentiment. Amy Childs confessed that she used ChatGPT to draft her wedding vows, feeding the AI service her thoughts and personality traits to create a speech that sounded like her. She acknowledged feeling a bit guilty about using artificial intelligence but noted that the result was effective, as it moved many guests to tears during the ceremony.

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In contrast, Billy Delbosq was told by Amy Childs on the morning of the wedding that he needed to write his own vows from scratch. This difference in preparation highlighted the unique dynamic of their relationship, which began after a string of failed relationships for Amy Childs. The couple now appears to be in a stable and happy place, looking forward to married life despite the intense pressures of fame and family responsibilities.

Amy Childs is currently focused on her health and fitness, stating that she is the healthiest she has ever been. She revealed that she trains two to three times a week and is working towards achieving a six-pack, a goal she teased to her followers. Despite the ongoing online criticism, Amy Childs has learned to ignore negative comments, focusing instead on the support of her friends and family. The couple's wedding at San Roque Golf Club serves as a testament to their resilience and commitment to each other amidst personal and professional challenges.