Amy Carter Recalls Jimmy Carter's Hilarious Reaction to Dan Aykroyd's Impersonation

This heartwarming story recounts a young Amy Carter's surprise encounter with her father, President Jimmy Carter, enjoying Dan Aykroyd's impersonation on SNL. Actress Ana Gasteyer, a former SNL cast member, reflects on the power of impersonation and the insight it can offer into a person's character.

Amy Carter , daughter of President Jimmy Carter, once witnessed a humorous and insightful moment while spending the night at the White House as a young girl. She caught her father enjoying Dan Aykroyd 's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live. It was 1977, and President Carter was watching alone, laughing heartily at Aykroyd's portrayal. This memory, sparked by the sound of her father's laughter, lingered with Amy.

Actress Ana Gasteyer, who herself impersonated figures like Martha Stewart and Celine Dion on SNL, shared her thoughts on the power of impersonation. She believes it's more than just entertainment, stating that it often involves a kernel of insight or a reflection on the individual's impact on society. Gasteyer found Carter's ability to laugh at himself and recognize the humor in the situation truly moving. She described him as an extraordinarily humble individual, highlighting his kindness and the incredible acts of humanity he performed. The experience of witnessing President Carter's genuine amusement at the impersonation left a lasting impression on Gasteyer. The surreal nature of seeing a performer mimicking a world leader resonated with her. Gasteyer also shared an anecdote about her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, who sought comfort from comedian Dana Carvey after his 1992 presidential election loss. He invited Carvey to the White House to perform as him, lifting the spirits of his staff who were disappointed by the outcome.





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JIMMY CARTER AMY CARTER DAN AYKROYD SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE IMPERSONATION ANA GASTEYER GEORGE H.W. BUSH DANA CARVEY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amy Carter's Surprising White House Memory Involves Dan Aykroyd's Jimmy Carter ImpressionComedian Ana Gasteyer shares a heartwarming story about witnessing President Jimmy Carter laughing at Dan Aykroyd's impression of him during a White House sleepover. She highlights the president's humility and the power of imitation as flattery.

Read more »

Ana Gasteyer Recalls Seeing Jimmy Carter Laugh at Dan Aykroyd's ImpressionAna Gasteyer, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, shared a heartwarming story about witnessing President Jimmy Carter's reaction to Dan Aykroyd's impersonation of him. Gasteyer, who was friends with Carter's daughter as a child, recounted the memory of seeing the president laughing hysterically at the sketch during a White House sleepover. She also reflected on the significance of impersonation as a form of flattery and insight.

Read more »

Ana Gasteyer recalls Jimmy Carter's reaction to Dan Aykroyd playing him on ‘SNL'The president was “laughing super hard,” Gasteyer said.

Read more »

Amy Carter Recalls Seeing Dad Laugh at Dan Aykroyd's SNL ImpressionAmy Carter shares a heartwarming story of witnessing her father, former President Jimmy Carter, laughing at Dan Aykroyd's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live. The anecdote highlights Carter's sense of humor and humility.

Read more »

Habitat for Humanity to break ground on ‘Jimmy Carter House' in McKinney on ThursdayAs the world mourns the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, a special project in McKinney is honoring his legacy.

Read more »

Jimmy Carter's Funeral: A Celebration of Life and LegacyThe funeral of former President Jimmy Carter drew a multitude of dignitaries, friends, and family to Washington's National Cathedral. President Joe Biden led tributes, emphasizing Carter's unwavering commitment to human rights, environmental protection, and peace. Former President Gerald Ford also delivered a heartfelt eulogy. The event highlighted the profound impact of Carter's life and work while also underscoring the political divides within the nation.

Read more »