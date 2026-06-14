Amy B. Harris and Carley Fortune Discuss the Future of 'Every Year After' and Season 1 Cliffhanger

Showrunner Amy B. Harris and author Carley Fortune reveal plans for future seasons of Prime Video's Every Year After, explaining the ensemble approach, the meaning behind Charlie's heart attack cliffhanger, and how the series will evolve beyond the initial Percy and Sam romance. They also discuss a major change from the books involving the Tavern.

Editor's Note The following contains spoilers for the finale of Every Year After . Every Year After is the latest romance novel adaptation to take Prime Video by storm.

Based on Carley Fortune's novels Every Summer After and One Golden Summer the series follows Percy Fraser Sadie Soverall who returns to the idyllic Barry's Bay after a death brings her back into the fold of the Florek family. Having spent her childhood summers in Barry's Bay Percy's grown up with the Florek boys Charlie Michael Bradway and Sam Matt Cornett.

As each year passes Percy grows closer and closer to Sam and falls in love with him but true love is never easy and the two face a series of challenges including one massive roadblock when Percy sleeps with Charlie one summer when Sam is away. Season 1 of the series ends on a cliffhanger after Percy decides to return to Barry's Bay and reconcile with Sam while Charlie is struck with a heart attack while looking at a photograph of his past.

We spoke with showrunner Amy B. Harris about the direction of the show beyond Season 1 and what that twist means for fans looking forward to Charlie's story in One Golden Summer. We also spoke with Fortune who revealed the book change that surprised her most and how she approached adapting her popular novels.

Finally Harris breaks down the complicated love triangle between Jordie Joseph Chiu Chantal Aurora Perrineau and Delilah Abigail Cowen and Fortune reveals whether another Barry's Bay book is coming. Amy B. Harris Reveals the Direction She Wants To Go for Future Every Year After Seasons The happy ending doesn't mean it ends it's just the beginning of something else. COLLIDER Amy I know you have a five season plan for this show in an ideal world.

So how do you modify the story coming into it knowing that you have the material in the novel but then also an overarching plan for where you want the show to go? AMY B. HARRIS Yeah I think this show could go on for as long as it can because it's an ensemble piece.

Our love story this season was Percy and Sam but I always like to say this season was Will they won't they and next season will be How will they which I think is a very real and complicated thing. Once you stand this far apart from each other in our finale they haven't A. come together fully yet B. relationships are very complicated and I think that's something that isn't always explored enough on TV that the happy ending doesn't mean it ends it's just the beginning of something else that can be equally as exciting and challenging and hard and fun.

I think we did intentionally build out our other characters and make this a real ensemble piece with the idea that we can be exploring their lives in lots of different ways from season to season and obviously Carly has written another book in Barry's Bay that will bring some other characters into the show which I'm very excited about and so our goal is really to be exploring these.

Hopefully people will fall in love with all of the characters and we'll get to explore their lives and the emotions they're going through and the heartbreaks and callings they find in their work lives so I'm very excited about that and the romance is obviously going to be key for Season 2 and different romances for different seasons but I'm very interested in exploring all of our ensemble. Harris Discusses Charlie's Heart Attack Cliffhanger in Every Year After I think his heart is broken and he's really struggling.

Amy I love how you set up the finale of this season and I love seeing the little wink to Alice from One Golden Summer. When I saw that picture on the screen I was like Oh my god here we go!

But why did you choose to end the season on that twist with Charlie having what I assume is a heart attack because he's clutching his arm and why did you decide to have it in that moment when he sees that photo? HARRIS Well in One Golden Summer his heart is an issue so we wanted to approach that in an impactful way for the finale and then I think his heart is broken and he's really struggling.

That photo although he doesn't know that Alice might be the person who helps put his pieces together in the next book and hopefully in seasons to come but that is a heartbreak to look at that picture of his happier times in his life and realize he's as far away from that as he's ever been. So for me that was sort of both emotional and physical what was happening to him.

Related The 10 Most Perfect Romance Shows of the Last 10 Years Ranked Fall in love again and again. Posts By Michael Block Carley Fortune and Harris Break Down That Major Change From the Books With the Tavern I was so nervous when I sent that script to her





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Every Year After Amy B. Harris Carley Fortune Prime Video Romance Series Season 2 Cliffhanger Charlie Heart Attack Book Adaptation Barry's Bay

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