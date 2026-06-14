Amy Adams Rejected Andy Samberg’s “Graphic” ‘SNL’ Sketch to Protect Young ‘Enchanted’ Fans

'I didn’t want to be the princess singing about that particular act,' the actress tells Seth Meyers.

“I’ll give you the gist without telling you the punchline,” Adams said of the sketch during a recent appearance on. “It was this couple he got bit by a spider in the park, and she’s like, ‘Honey, I love you so much, and now that you’re dying, is there any last wish?

’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, I never got a chance to…’ And then said what could only be described as the most graphic thing that he wanted to do with me. ”"I Loved 'SNL,' But It Wasn't Mine": Why Rosebud Baker Left the Show After Having a Baby actress that Samberg had previously praised her for speaking up for herself and her image, as well as considering her young fans. ,” Adams explained.

“And I didn’t want to be the princess singing about that particular act, you know? ”, Samberg shared that the skit in question would have featured a “very dirty” duet. And though he said Adams thought it was “really funny,” she nicely explained that she “can’t do that. Little girls are so obsessed withepisode, Samberg was able to fully understand where Adams was coming from.

“Within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up and the look on the little girl’s face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, ‘Oh, she was so right,'” theactor recounted. “And it was very instructive for me. It’s not something I even ever thought about in our line of work, you know what I mean? Like, she actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously.

And I remember being really impressed by that. ”‘Awards Chatter’ Pod: Seth MacFarlane on His ‘Ted’ TV Series, When to Expect a ‘Family Guy’ Movie and Why “The Emmys Are So F***ed Up”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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