Amy Acton Wins Ohio Governorship, Ending Two Decades of Republican Control

Amy Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio's gubernatorial race, becoming the first Democrat elected governor in twenty years with 50.8 percent of the vote.

Democrat Amy Acton secured victory in Ohio's gubernatorial election on Tuesday, marking a significant political shift by becoming the first Democratic governor elected to the office in two decades. With approximately 86 percent of votes tallied at 9:49 p.m., Acton captured 50.8 percent of the total vote, amounting to 2,078,290 ballots cast in her favor.

Acton Defeats Ramaswamy in Close Race

The former director of the Ohio Department of Health defeated Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, who received 45.9 percent of the vote, or 1,876,035 votes. Libertarian candidate Don Kissick rounded out the major contenders, securing 3.3 percent of the vote, which totaled 136,987 votes across the state. This result ends a long period of Republican dominance in the state executive branch, as Acton prepares to succeed outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine.

Also read Amy Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy, becomes Ohio's first female governor

Ramaswamy Campaigns With Trump Endorsement

Ramaswamy entered the general election cycle with substantial high-profile support, having won the Republican primary in May after receiving a complete and total endorsement from President Donald Trump. Despite this backing, the former businessman could not overcome Acton's lead in the final count. The race drew intense scrutiny regarding campaign tactics and external endorsements, including controversial statements from white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who urged his followers to vote for Acton specifically to deny Ramaswamy the governorship.

Acton's Public Health Leadership Record

Acton brings a background defined by crisis management during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. During her tenure as health director, Ohio became the first state in the nation to close all public schools. She later resigned from the position, citing that the demands of the job were too great. Her leadership during this period was highlighted by union leaders like Weingarten, whose organization deployed significant staff resources to support her candidacy, praising her handling of the public health emergency.

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Controversies Surrounding Campaign Ads

The election was marred by personal attacks, including an advertisement produced by Ramaswamy's campaign that accused Acton of lying about her upbringing. In the video, Arthur claimed Acton fabricated stories about living in a tent, stating she has lied her entire life. Acton's brother, Philip Stearns, responded through the campaign, condemning the ad as a desperate and disgusting attack that exploited sexual abuse Acton suffered as a child at the hands of their mother's husband. The ad also questioned Acton's time at a charitable foundation, where she worked as a grants manager for less than two years between 2017 and 2018.

Foundation Grants and Political Impact

Records showed that the foundation administered millions of dollars in grants during the years Acton was employed there. Recipients included Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Food & Water Watch, CAIR Ohio, and various immigration and refugee assistance organizations. These details were used to frame the narrative around her professional history. As Acton assumes office, she faces the task of leading a state that has not elected a Democrat governor in roughly twenty years, following a campaign marked by intense polarization and high-stakes political maneuvering.