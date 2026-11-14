Amtrak website experiences technical issues amid nationwide airplane ground stop

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Users looking to book a trip on Amtrak's website Friday evening were met with an error message preventing them from doing so. The message, which appeared at the top of the website, simply read, "We've experienced an unknown error.

Please try again later.

Also read Agency overseeing Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to get $1 million from state to study improvements

" Issues with the federally backed National Railroad Passenger Corporation's website come as passengers at all airports were left stranded for hours after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all planes grounded for the third time since 2000. A spokesperson for Amtrak said the booking issue was due to increased travel demand.

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"Amtrak train service is operating normally, and we are seeing increased demand for travel across our network," the spokesperson wrote in a one-line statement to 7News. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after communications outage; AUS still faces disruptionsDripping Springs resident wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket purchased in AustinA 46-year-old Texas man convicted of murdering and beheading three children in a squalid apartment more than 20 years ago was executed by lethal injection on Thursday.

Austin police seek help identifying a man accused of a sexual assault in a downtown parking garage at 405 Colorado St. Detectives say the suspect struck the victim, spoke with an accent, and wore a shoulder holster.3