Amtrak train catches fire, 2 seriously injured as Penn Station service is disrupted

An Amtrak work train broke out in flames near New York’s Penn Station on Friday morning, injuring five people and disrupting rail service into midtown for thousands of commuters.

An Amtrak work train broke out in flames near New York’s Penn Station on Friday morning, injuring five people and disrupting rail service into midtown for thousands of commuters.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at around 1:30 a.m. when the FDNY received reports of an Amtrak work train car on fire on track 11 in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, according to fire and NJ Transit officials. Firefighters outside Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan after responding to a train fire on May 29, 2026. Christopher Sadowski for NY Post Two victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital with serious injuries, the FDNY said. The remaining three individuals refused treatment.

Overhead wiring was damaged along track 11, which forced the New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad to suspend service into the busy Manhattan station. New Jersey Transit redirected its Midtown Direct service to Hoboken, where passengers holding rail tickets and passes will be transferred to private buses and PATH and taken to the 33rd Street station in NYC.

LIRR made partial suspensions to its service and redirected 11 of its lines from Penn Station to Grand Central, the agency announced. All other lines are expected to face delays or cancellations. LIRR passengers can expect trains to be diverted to Grand Central or Long Island City. A timeline on when the service would be reopened was not revealed.





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