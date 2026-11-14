Amtrak Surges as Flight Ground Stop Disrupts Philadelphia Travel

A national flight ground stop grounded planes in Philadelphia, sending thousands of passengers to Amtrak's 30th Street Station. The surge overwhelmed ticketing systems, forcing staff to issue paper tickets, while the FAA continued investigating the communications issue that caused the disruption.

sent travelers scrambling for alternate transportation Friday night, driving many passengers to Philadelphia's 30th Street Station in hopes of reaching their final destinations. With flights grounded, travelers crowded the station and turned to Amtrak as an alternative way home.

Among them was Anthony Dutkiewicz of Bristol, Connecticut, who had flown into Philadelphia from Italy and was trying to get home.

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"Train from the airport to here, Amtrak from here to New York and then hopefully some kind of train from N.Y. to Conn. ," Dutkiewicz said. The surge in demand created challenges for travelers seeking train tickets. Customers encountered error messages on Amtrak's app and website, while some also faced difficulties purchasing tickets in person.

"They couldn't process the payments, so they wrote it out on paper and they told us to pay on the train," Dutkiewicz said. The ground stop was lifted around 8:30 p.m. Friday, but the Federal Aviation Administration continued investigating the "communications issue" that triggered it. Baby buried alive for 24 hours released from the hospital; father chargedCarlarne had flown into Philadelphia from Denver on her way home following work travel.

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She said she found out about the national ground stop in flight but landed with no issues. She mentioned the pilot made a brief acknowledgement of the issue as they approached Philadelphia. Although her trip to upstate New York would take longer than planned - Carlarne anticipated getting home around 1a.m. - she said she was fortunate to be traveling through Philadelphia.

"I feel lucky that I am connecting through Philly because I can actually get home. If I'd been going through Charlotte or D.C. , it would be much more difficult," she explained. AccuWeather: December feeling weekend