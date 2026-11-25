Amtrak has reported a record year for ridership, reaching the highest annual passenger total in the company’s history.

A passenger passes by an Amtrak train September 3, 2015 at Union Station in Washington, DC. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson held a press availability to discuss Operation Railsafe.

Amtrak has reported a record year for ridership, reaching the highest annual passenger total in the company’s history. Ridership climbed 7.4% to 37.1 million passengers during the last 12 months ending in September. Total operating revenue also increased 4.9% to $4.1 billion. Amtrak says the gains are likely due in part to the rise in gas prices, which has prompted some travelers to switch to rail transportation over flying or driving to destinations.

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Amtrak has reported a record year for ridership, reaching the highest annual passenger total in the company’s history. The national passenger railroad said ridership climbed 7.4% to 37.1 million passengers during the last 12 months ending in September. Total operating revenue also increased 4.9% to $4.1 billion. Amtrak says the gains are likely due in part to the rise in gas prices, which has prompted some travelers to switch to rail transportation over flying or driving to destinations.

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What they're saying: "I have no doubt that the airline prices, gas prices ⁠pushed people to say, 'Maybe I should ride the train instead'," interim President Byl Herrmann ​said in an interview. Hermann says investments have been made in their northeast corridor to help improve and boost ridership confidence, even replacing trains that were over 40 years old in some cases.

"Frankly, I want ​to be in a range where I'm competing with the airlines, and some of these airlines, we're ‌going ⁠to surpass them in the next few years for the number of passengers they have," Herrmann said. This story was written with information provided by Reuters. This story was reported from Orlando.