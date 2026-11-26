Amtrak announced the temporary suspension of Pacific Surfliner train service in parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties 'due to washout from high tide conditions.'

The shutdown included service between Irvine and Oceanside and will last throughout the day, the railroad company said in a statement posted on social media.

"We apologize for inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as your safety is our top priority," the statement said. "Train 567 will be returning to San Diego . Train 567 is now canceled between Oceanside and Los Angeles . We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

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" A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until noon Thursday for the Malibu coast and L.A. County beaches. A high surf warning will also be in effect until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.