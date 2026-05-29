Amtrak, NJ Transit services suspended south of NYC due to train fire at Penn Station

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit services south of New York City have been suspended due to a train fire at Penn Station.

A train car fire at Penn Station canceled Amtrak and NJ Transit services to Philadelphia earlier today. Servic expected to be restored around noon, Amtrak officials said.

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit services south of New York City have been suspended due to a train fire at Penn Station. Firefighters responded to New York Penn Station around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a train car fire on Track 11, according to officials. Two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Three others refused medical treatment.

The fire rose to two alarms around 3 a.m. and was placed under control about an hour later, firefighters said. Amtrak and New Jersey Transit services south of New York City, including stops in New Jersey and Philly, have been suspended.

"Due to an Amtrak track car fire in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ Transit rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York," NJ Transit wrote on their website. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





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