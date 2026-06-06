Amtrak Mardi Gras line exceeds expectations nearly a year after launch

The Amtrak Mardi Gras line is drawing riders from across the Gulf South

NEW ORLEANS - The Amtrak Mardi Gras line is drawing riders from across the Gulf South nearly a year after its launch, with ridership far exceeding expectations.

The train rolls into the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal three hours after leaving Mobile, Alabama. Rachel Elvis said the ride from Mobile through the beaches of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into New Orleans was smooth. Elvis said she took the Sunset Limited from Houston to New Orleans and caught the Mardi Gras line to be with friends and bring them back.

“Quick and easy. You don’t have to worry about driving in traffic,” Oliver said. Chairman Knox Ross said the Mardi Gras line is far exceeding expectations since it started, with double the ridership of comparable services.

“It’s the most successful train as far as onboard experience,” Ross said. “It gets the highest ratings, over 95% satisfaction, and so it’s something that’s really unique. ” New Orleans & Company President and CEO Walt Leger said the Amtrak Mardi Gras line has brought 56,000 visitors to New Orleans. Leger added that more than 35 percent of that visitation is coming from Mobile and communities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It’s always a thing that we’re looking to enhance,” Leger said. “The opportunity that it creates for people from here to go over to the beaches of Mississippi and Alabama, but also for people from the beaches to come into the city and get the experience. ”Ross said expanding to Baton Rouge would connect two of Louisiana’s largest cities and open the door to a new wave of riders.

“Imagine what you could do LSU game day weekend, baseball, football,” Ross said. “But also the business between the two, hooking it up to Louis Armstrong Airport, which has a place for a stop. ”Faith Academy counselor found guilty of failing to report suspected sexual abuse of student





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