Amtrak horror as 2 people struck and killed by ‘Surfliner’ train near California beach

The train was Amtrak Train 785 traveling from San Diego to Goleta.

An Amtrak “Surfliner” train traveling near a beach on Friday night struck and killed two people trespassing on the tracks. The train, Amtrak Train 785, traveling from San Diego to Goleta, hit two unidentified people in the 4300 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Faria Beach Park around 9:45 p.m., the Ventura County Fire Department told The California Post.

Officials pronounced them dead at the scene. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Amtrak police took over the investigation when they arrived. Officials investigate the scene of a fatal train and pedestrian collision along Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County. Amtrak said the train struck two people trespassing on the tracks.

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None of the 119 passengers or crew members on board was injured, the company told The Post. The rail company noted that preventing incidents and fatalities is a priority and added that trespassing is “the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. ” The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train travels along Del Mar Beach in Del Mar, Calif. , on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

An entrance sign for Faria Beach Park stands along the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, California, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. Recreational vehicles line Faria Beach for Presidents’ Day weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Ventura, Calif.

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“These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers,” Amtrak told The Post. “They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and grade crossings. ”The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating, according to NBC LA. The California Highway Patrol also responded.

The California Post reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. California Post News